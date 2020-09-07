New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kawasaki Registers Trademark For Leaning Trike

A bicycle type trike with two front wheels and an electric hub motor is seen on the Instagram account of Noslisu, a new brand trademarked by Kawasaki.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Noslisu is the new sub-brand registered by Kawasaki

Highlights

  • Noslisu is the new sub-brand trademarked by Kawasaki
  • The brand may be launched and include electric bikes and trikes
  • More details are still awaited on the brand's product line-up

Kawasaki may be looking to set up a new subsidiary, new sub-brand dedicated to tilting three-wheelers. Kawasaki seems to be following Yamaha and Honda in developing leaning three-wheelers, but the latest range may not exactly be positioned in direct competition with the Yamaha Niken. A trademark for the name 'Noslisu' was filed with the European Union on August 31, 2020 and according to the description, it's intended to be used on "tricycles, motorised tricycles and parts and fittings thereof; bicycles, electric bicycles and parts and fittings thereof; motorcycles, electric motorcycles, and parts and fittings thereof."

Also Read: Kawasaki Patents Reveal Three-Wheeled Motorcycle Design

n9qar4ok

The Noslisu trike has a hub-mounted electric motor and also features pedals like a conventional bicycle

The scope of the description in the trademark filings indicate that Kawasaki may be looking to include not just internal combustion engined trikes, but may also include electric powerplants, so whatever products Noslisu may introduce, these won't be competing with the Yamaha Niken. An Instagram account linked to the trademarked name shows one image of an electrically-assisted, pedal-powered leaning trike.

Also Read: Kawasaki Patents Reveal New Three-Wheeled Vehicle

Earlier this year, Kawasaki filed patent images of a three-wheeled motorcycle that's more in line with what the Yamaha Niken looks like, and powered by a conventional internal combustion engine. The latest trademark Noslisu reveals a trike built like a bicycle, complete with pedals and spoked wheels, but with two front wheels attached to a leaning suspension frame. The rear wheel gets a hub-mounted electric motor, that will provide electric assistance, and there are two units mounted on the frame; these two units will possibly house the batteries and control the electronics associated with the electric motor. In all likelihood, the Noslisu brand will be launched soon, and likely to target the Japanese market.

(Source: Bennetts.co.uk)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work  Bill Gates Indicates That Tesla's Semi-Trucks Will Not Work 
37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant Last Week 37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant Last Week
Kawasaki Registers Trademark For Leaning Trike Kawasaki Registers Trademark For Leaning Trike
Audi Q2 Teased Ahead Of India Launch Audi Q2 Teased Ahead Of India Launch
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launch Date Announced; Bookings Open From September 8
Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed Ather 450X Deliveries To Begin From November 2020; City-Wise Timeline Revealed
Honda CB1000X, CBR1000R Revealed In Latest Images Honda CB1000X, CBR1000R Revealed In Latest Images
2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced 2021 World Car Awards Contenders Announced
MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh
Neato's Robotic Vacuum Uses The Same Tech As Autonomous Cars Neato's Robotic Vacuum Uses The Same Tech As Autonomous Cars
Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project
Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut Maserati MC20 Sports Car Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US, Gets New Features 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In The US, Gets New Features
Suzuki Samurai, Shogun Kits For Katana Launched In Australia Suzuki Samurai, Shogun Kits For Katana Launched In Australia
Mahindra Invests Rs. 12 Crore In Vehicle Performance Monitoring Start-up Mahindra Invests Rs. 12 Crore In Vehicle Performance Monitoring Start-up
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Baahubali Actor Prabhas Gifts His Gym Trainer A New Range Rover Velar SUV
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh
MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 13.63 lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities