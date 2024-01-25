Kia Clavis SUV Interior Revealed In New Spy Photos; Is This Kia’s Micro SUV For India?
- The new spy photos of the Kia Clavis gives a glimpse of the cabin
- It will come with ventilated seats, 360 view cameras and ADAS
- Kia India has registered the name Clavis in the country
Kia Clavis SUV, codenamed AY, has been spotted testing again, and this time around we get a detailed look at the car’s interior. Judging by the photos, the new SUV appears to be a compact vehicle, in fact, it could very well be a Hyundai Casper-sized car. Interestingly, Kia has already registered the name Clavis in India, which hints at the possibility of the SUV coming to India. This could mean that Kia might finally come out with a competitor for the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch and Citroen C3.
Now, based on the previous spy photos, we already know that from the outside the Clavis gets a boxy design with vertically stacked headlamps, LED DRLs and dual-tone alloy wheels. However, the new photos give us a glimpse of the cabin, and there are some interesting bits that we have noticed. Firstly, the cabin has a premium-looking interior, treated in light tones like white and grey, similar to the new Creta. The rear seat also gets a foldable central armrest, along with rear AC vents and USP charging ports.
In terms of other features, based on the new photos, the SUV will also feature an electric sunroof and ventilated front seats. You can also expect to see other premium features like 360-degree view cameras, and possibly Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (mostly Level 1 ADAS).
As for the new exterior bits visible in these spy photos, the Kia Clavis will also come with flush-fitted door handles and vertical LED taillights along with LED stoplights. What’s also interesting is the fact that the wheels are shod in MRF tyres.
The new Kia Clavis is expected to be offered in both, internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) versions. The global markets are also expected to get a hybrid model. The petrol version could come with both a naturally aspirated motor and a turbocharged engine, whereas in India, in all likelihood, only the former will be offered, if and when it comes to our shores. The Clavis will also have an EV version, however, it’s too soon to comment on range and battery options.
