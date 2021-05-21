Kia India has announced donating a sum of ₹ 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The monetary support will go to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority or APSDMA, which will be used for essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals. Currently, there is a growing number of COVID-19 cases in several regions across India, which has been triggered by the second wave of the coronavirus.

Kia India currently operates its manufacturing facility at the Anantapur District in Andhra Pradesh

Commenting on the contribution Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, "The surge in cases during the second wave of COVID-19 has taken all of us by surprise. As Kia India, we thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its tireless efforts in preventing the spread of the virus and extend our support of ₹ 5 crore in the fight against the pandemic. The funds will be deployed towards meeting the increased requirement of essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals. We will continue to extend complete support to the government and health authorities to fight the pandemic and come out of it safely."

This is not the first time that Kia has come extended monetary support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, last year, during the major nationwide lockdown, Kia donated ₹ 2 crores to the CM Relief Fund, in addition to taking up other relief measures. Kia India currently operates its manufacturing facility at the Anantapur District in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier this week, Kia's sister brand Hyundai Motor India too announced donating ₹ 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu government's 'Chief Minister Public Relief Fund'.

