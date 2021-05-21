carandbike logo
search

Kia India Donates ₹ 5 Crores To The Andhra Pradesh To Support The Fight Against COVID-19

language dropdown

Kia India has donated Rs. 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority or APSDMA, which will be used for essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy accepting the donation from Kookhyun Shim MD & CEO Kia India expand View Photos
Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy accepting the donation from Kookhyun Shim MD & CEO Kia India

Highlights

  • Kia India has donated Rs. 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government
  • The donation goes to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority
  • Kia's sister brand Hyundai India has donated Rs. 5 crore to TN government

Kia India has announced donating a sum of ₹ 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The monetary support will go to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority or APSDMA, which will be used for essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals. Currently, there is a growing number of COVID-19 cases in several regions across India, which has been triggered by the second wave of the coronavirus.

Also Read: COVID-19: Hyundai India Extends Support To Tamil Nadu Government

mh25pljg

Kia India currently operates its manufacturing facility at the Anantapur District in Andhra Pradesh

Commenting on the contribution Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, "The surge in cases during the second wave of COVID-19 has taken all of us by surprise. As Kia India, we thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its tireless efforts in preventing the spread of the virus and extend our support of ₹ 5 crore in the fight against the pandemic. The funds will be deployed towards meeting the increased requirement of essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals. We will continue to extend complete support to the government and health authorities to fight the pandemic and come out of it safely."

Also Read: New-Gen Kia Carnival Scores 5-Star Rating In Australasian NCAP Crash Test

0 Comments

This is not the first time that Kia has come extended monetary support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, last year, during the major nationwide lockdown, Kia donated ₹ 2 crores to the CM Relief Fund, in addition to taking up other relief measures. Kia India currently operates its manufacturing facility at the Anantapur District in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier this week, Kia's sister brand Hyundai Motor India too announced donating ₹ 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu government's 'Chief Minister Public Relief Fund'.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Government Proposes New Mandatory Norms For Tyres To Improve Fuel Efficiency And Better Braking In Wet Conditions
Government Proposes New Mandatory Norms For Tyres To Improve Fuel Efficiency And Better Braking In Wet Conditions
Mahindra Says It Has No Plans To Launch Current Variant Of The Thar In Australia
Mahindra Says It Has No Plans To Launch Current Variant Of The Thar In Australia
Hyundai Alcazar Launch Postponed To June 2021 Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Hyundai Alcazar Launch Postponed To June 2021 Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Best Infotainment Systems In Cars That Are Priced Less Than Rs. 10 Lakhs 
Best Infotainment Systems In Cars That Are Priced Less Than Rs. 10 Lakhs 
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities