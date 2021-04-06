Kia Sold 2.51 Lakh Units Globally In March 2021

Kia has officially announced global sales figures for the month of March 2021. The South Korean carmaker sold 251,362 units, registering a growth of 8.6 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year. Compared to the same period last year, the carmaker has registered an 11 per cent increase in overseas markets. The company also recorded over 21,000 pre-orders for its first electric car - the EV6 in just one day of pre-booking commencement.

Kia Motors received over 21,000 pre-orders for its first electric car - the EV6 within a day of pre-booking

As for car models, the company sold 29,505 units in the global market, followed by Seltos and Sorento with 28,333 units and 22,604 units, respectively. In the domestic market, the carmaker sold 50,111 units, which is at the same level as the same month last year. Interestingly, the Carnival was the most sold vehicle last month with 9,520 vehicles unit in Kia's monthly sales for seven consecutive months. Moreover, the total number of passenger models sold were 18,388 units, including K5s, Mornings, and Rays with 6,882 units, 3,480 units and 2,967 units, respectively.

On the other hand, the company sold a total of 24,988 units of the RV models, including 8,357 units of the Sorento and 3,648 units of the Seltos. Coming to commercial models, Kia Motors sold a total of 7,635 buses and trucks, including 7,491 units of the Bongo III.

Kia's overseas sales in March 2021 went up by 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), which is mainly driven because of the base effect of sluggish sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic last year. The Kia Sportage became the most sold model in the overseas markets with 28,718 units, followed by Seltos and Rio (Pride) at 24,685 units and 21,584 units, respectively.

Kia Motors sold 9,520 units of the Carnival MPV in its home market.

Kia official said, "Although management uncertainty has increased due to the Corona 19 incident, we will achieve a major transformation into a new growth engine with competitive new volume vehicles such as EV6 and K8 (K7 successor models) and 5th generation Sportage."

