Kia, Renault Market Share Grew In July, But Japanese Brands Still Dominate The Indian Market: Report

When we look at the entire Indian car market, the dominant market share is held by Japanese OEMs

According to the data recently shared by automotive insights and analytics provider, JATO Dynamics India, Korean and French carmakers, namely Kia Motors and Renault witnessed an increase in their market share in July 2020. The information shared by the data company, which is mainly based on the OEM's country-of-origin, Korean car brands, which includes Hyundai and now Kia as well, saw a 4 per cent growth in market share, compared to July 2019. Similarly, French car brands, which currently only includes Renault (Citroen is not operational yet), witnessed a 1 per cent rise in market share in India.

Japanese OEMs hold a dominant market share in the Indian market. In July'20 the Korean and French OEMs strengthened their share with growth registered by @KiaMotorsIN & @RenaultIndia Country-of-origin matters in the relationship between brand personality and purchase intentions. pic.twitter.com/cjwJB1rNHC — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) August 12, 2020

Now the collective market share owned by the Korean brands, Hyundai and Kia, currently stands at 24 per cent and a major chunk of it must be credited to Hyundai, which has been the country's second-largest car manufacturer. However, we would believe that the level of growth witnessed by the Korean brands, in comparison to July 2019, is mainly due to the entry of Kia Motors, which only started selling cars in India from August 2019, with the very successful Kia Seltos.

Led by the Renault Triber, the French carmaker's total sales grew by almost 76 per cent in July 2020 compared to July 2019

On the other hand, French brands, essentially just Renault, currently holds a total market share of 3 per cent, and the fact that it has grown by 1 per cent is a major development. This can be largely credited to the Renault Triber subcompact MPV, which was also launched in August 2019, and is currently the company's bestselling model in India. To give you an idea, last month, Renault India witnessed almost 76 per cent growth in car sales, compared to July 2019.

The dominant market share of 55 per cent in the Indian market is still held by Japanese carmakers, and Maruti Suzuki India is its biggest contributor

All that said, when we look at the entire Indian car market, the dominant market share of 55 per cent is still owned by Japanese carmakers, and the biggest contributor to that is Maruti Suzuki India, which is the country's largest carmaker in terms of volume. In fact, as per JATO India, in July 2020 Maruti Suzuki India's total passenger car sales stood at 97,700 units. In comparison, the collective sales of Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Ford and MG was - 95,830, which is almost 2 per cent less than Maruti's total sales. However, the collective market share of Japanese brands fell by 4 per cent, compared to July 2019.

Passenger vehicles registered a smart recovery in July with a sales growth of 69% over the previous month. Market leader Maruti Suzuki, TATA Motors and Renault have grown domestic sales on an annual basis in July.#automotive #sales pic.twitter.com/t9wZiR4LYz — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) August 1, 2020

Home-grown Indian auto brands hold a collective market share of 13 per cent as of July 2020

In comparison, home-grown Indian carmakers like Mahindra, Tata, and others, hold a collective market share of 13 per cent, and in July 2020 it fell by 0.2 per cent. US-based brands, which only includes Jeep as of now, holds a 2 per cent market share as of July 2020, but that's after witnessing a decline of 1 per cent compared to July 2019. According to JATO, Chinese and German carmakers each currently hold a 1 per cent market share in India, but while the former witnessed a growth of 0.3 per cent in July 2020, German car brands, saw a decline of 0.3 per cent during the same month, as compared to July 2019. The remaining market share is held by the Czech OEM Skoda Auto, which also saw a decline of 0.1 per cent in its market share in India, as against July 2019.

