Kia Sonet Spotted Testing In Indonesia Ahead of Global Debut

Kia Motors India is gearing up to unveil the all-new Kia Sonet on August 7, however, the event won't will be just India specific. We already know that it will be a global unveil with India being one of the key markets for the Sonet. In fact, just like the Seltos, even the Sonet will be exported to other right hand drive markets from India and Indonesia is one of them. A video that has recently surfaced online shows that Kia Motors is already testing the Sonet in Indonesia.

The test mule in the video looks identical to the test cars that were initially spotted in India.

The test mule in the video is riding on steel wheels and looks identical to the test cars that were spotted testing initially in India, wearing heavy camouflage and concealing panels. However, we already have got a good idea of how the Sonet's design after looking at the leaked images and various spy pictures that have surfaced online in India. First thing that instantaneously draws attention is the wide, butch front end of the Sonet and the tiger nose grille flanked by sleek headlights add to its robustness.

The Kia Sonet will also get segment standard elements like LED headlights with DRLs and LED taillights.

The company has given us a fair idea of its rear design in the teaser images as well. Elements like a conjoined taillight bar, a tapered rear wind screen and a tall rear bumper housing chunky skid plates bring a sense of modernity. Speaking of modernity, it will also be kitted up with all the segment standard elements like LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), taillights with LED guide-lights as well. It is expected to ride on 17-inch machined alloy wheels.

The Kia Sonet looks bold and wide and tiger nose grille adds to its appeal.

We have reported many times that the Sonet will borrow quite a few features from the Seltos which will be segment-first in the subcompact SUV segment. The long feature list will include ventilated seats, sun blinds, blind-spot monitoring, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity and Kia's UVO connected car tech, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger and push-button start-stop among others. Another spy photo of a base variant also suggests that the Sonet will get 2-DIN audio system and manual controls of the air-con system in lower trims.

The Kia Sonet gets conjoined taillight and a beefy bumper at the rear.

The Sonet is likely to share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue, so expect the 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual transmission while a DCT automatic will be optional on the GT Line trims.

