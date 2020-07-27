Upcoming Kia Sonet's Cabin Revealed In New Spy Photos

The all-new Kia Sonet is slated to make its global debut in India, on August 7, 2020

A new spy photo of the upcoming Kia Sonet has surfaced online, and this time around, we get to see the cabin of the new subcompact SUV. Although heavily camouflaged, this is the first time that we get to see the dashboard of the all-new Kia Sonet. We had already suspected that similar to the Seltos, the Sonet too will come in variants - HT Line and GT Line, the latter featuring sportier elements. To that effect, the model in the spy shot appears to be the GT Line trim, as indicated by the multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel and the black interior with red contrast stitching.

The base trim will get a 2-DIN system instead of a touchscreen unit with manual air-con controls

The upcoming Sonet also comes with one single housing for both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, however, both are separate units. The instrument panel comes with a MID unit and separates digital read-out for the speedometer. The dashboard also features vertical air-con vents with thick silver bezels, engine start/stop button, and more buttons for other in-car controls below the infotainment system. Another spy photo of a base variant of the Sonet reveals that the SUV will come with a 2-DIN audio system with manual controls of the Air-Con system.

The upcoming Kia Sonet will get the signature Tiger-Nose grille, LED headlamps and LED DRLs

Based on some of the recent spy photos, it's clear that the new Kia Sonet will come with the bold exterior design, featuring the signature Tiger-Nose grille, flanked by LED headlamps with LED DRLs, with an aggressive front bumper and a faux skid plate. The SUV will also come with underbody and wheel arch cladding to give it a more rugged appearance along with sporty alloy wheels, and wraparound LED taillights with LED guidelights and a red strip connecting the two light units.

The Kia Sonet will share its powertrain options with the Hyundai Venue

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet will share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue, featuring 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. All BS6 compliant. Transmission options will include a 6-Speed manual and 7-Speed DCT automatic unit. But the Sonet will also receive the clutch-less IMT or 'intelligent manual transmission' - which was recently introduced in the Hyundai Venue. Kia Motors India is all set to unveil the production-spec model of all-new Sonet on August 7, however, the official launch will take place later during the festive period.

Spy Photo Source: Indian Auto / The Car Guide / ZigWheels

