Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The Kia Sonet is one of the highly anticipated launches of this year and we were the first ones to tell you that it will make its global debut in Inida next month on August 7, right before the festive season starts. In fact, the company might also surprise us by announcing the price and we can't wait to know more. Kia Motors has now teased the Sonet ahead of its launch in a new promo, without giving away much of its design. However, what's apparent is the subcompact SUV's fairly wide stance by segment standards, while the rear gives us an idea that it will not differ much from what we saw in its concept avatar.

Also Read: Exclusive: Kia Sonet World Debut In India: Date Confirmed

Kia Sonet ₹ 7 - 12 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The Kia Sonet gets conjoined taillight and a beefy bumper at the rear.

Some leaked images of the Kia Sonet also surfaced online last week which gave us a clear view of its rear which sports the same conjoined taillight bar, a tapered rear wind screen and a tall rear bumper housing chunky skid plates. The Kia Sonet is the Korean carmaker's third model to go on sale in India after the Seltos compact SUV and Carnival MPV and will be positioned below the Seltos. In fact just like the Seltos, it's too been designed for the Indian market and will be exported to other right-hand-drive markets from here, with India taking the centre stage. Moreover, the Kia Sonet will make its global debut here in India.

Also Read: Production-Ready Kia Sonet Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The Kia Sonet will be positioned below the Seltos.

In May Kia had also confirmed that the Sonet will be equipped with quite a few segment-first features. So expect the cabin to be loaded with features like ventilated seats, sun blinds, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity and Kia's UVO connected car tech, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger and push-button start-stop among others. It is likely to share engine options with the Hyundai Venue, so expect the 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a DCT automatic too, which will send power to the front wheels. The Kia Sonet will be taking on the likes of quite a handful of well-accepted models like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport. The long list of features along with a striking new design should go a long way in getting it the much-needed market attention, just like its elder sibling- the Seltos got.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.