Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

The upcoming Kia Sonet will reportedly be offered in both GT Line and Tech Line options, in a total of 7 variants. Bookings for the subcompact SUV are expected to commence from August 7, while the official launch is slated for the first week of September 2020.

The all-new Kia Sonet is slated to make its global debut in India, on August 7, 2020

  • The Kia Sonet is rumoured to be offered in both GT Line & Tech Line trims
  • The Kia Sonet will share its platform & powertrain options with the Venue
  • The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV will make its debut on August 7

The much-awaited Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is all set to make its global debut on August 7, 2020, and ahead of its official premiere, all details regarding its variants have leaked online. Reportedly, like its older sibling Kia Seltos, the new Sonet will also come in two options GT Line and Tech Line (HT Line). While the former will come in three variants - GTK, GTX and GTX+, the Tech Line will be offered in four trims - HTE, HTK, HTX and HTX+. We have already told you that Kia will start accepting bookings for the Sonet from August 7, and some of the dealers we spoke to have told us that the booking amount could be up to ₹ 25,000, and the official launch will happen in the first week of September.

The upcoming Kia Sonet is rumoured to be offered in a total of 7 variants, including both GT Line and Tech Line trims

The Kia Sonet will share its platform and engine options with the Hyundai Venue, featuring a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. Transmission options will include a 6-Speed manual, a 7-Speed DCT automatic transmission, and the new iMT or 'intelligent manual transmission' that was announced at the Auto Expo 2020. However, the iMT unit, which was supposed to debut with the Sonet has already been introduced with the Hyundai Venue.

The Kia Sonet comes with a distinctive C-pillar with a quarter glass, and a curved rear windshield, and rugged rear bumper

The Kia Sonet's Tech Line variants will come with the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel engines, while the GT Line trims will get the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. The GT Line variants will get sportier styling with red exterior accents, all-black interior with red contrast stitching and a flat-bottom steering wheel, while the Tech Line trims will miss out on the red accents, and are likely to get a dual-tone black-beige interior and a round steering wheel. Interestingly, recently Hyundai too introduced a Sport trim for the Venue, which is similar to the GT Line variants of the Sonet.

The Kia Sonet will get a well-equipped cabin with a segment-first 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect

In terms of features, Kia has already confirmed that the new Sonet will come with LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps and LED taillamps. Based on the several spy photos we have seen recently, the SUV will also get sporty alloy wheels, roof rails, beefy claddings and sharp character lines.

The cabin will feature a segment-first 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, which will also feature the UVO Connected Car tech. The instrument panel comes with a MID unit and separates digital read-out for the speedometer. Other features will include engine start/stop button, cruise control, automatic climate control, central armrest and more. It will come equipped with up to six airbags - including front, side and curtain airbags.

Source: TeamBHP

