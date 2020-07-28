Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV's Bookings To Open On August 7

The Kia Sonet is all-set to make its global debut here in India next month on August 7 and Kia Motors is likely to surprise us then. According to our dealer sources, the Korean carmaker will start accepting the bookings for the Sonet subcompact SUV from the same date. We have asked for a clarification on this to Kia Motors India via mail and are awaiting a reply. Kia will not be revealing the prices of the subcompact SUV though but is likely to share all the details, including engine specs, variants and features. It is likely to go on sale in India in September.

The Kia Sonet will be positioned below the Seltos, as a subcompact SUV.

Kia Motors had teased the Sonet subcompact SUV last week in a new promo, without giving away much of its design. However, we have collected from the teaser and some of the spy images which have surfaced online the SUV will have a fairly wide stance by segment standards, while it will not differ much from what we saw in its concept avatar. The Kia Sonet is the Korean carmaker's third model in India after the Seltos compact SUV and Carnival MPV and will be positioned below the Seltos. In fact just like its sibling, even this one has been designed for the Indian market and will be exported to other right-hand-drive markets from here, with India taking the centre stage.

The Kia Sonet gets conjoined taillight and a beefy bumper at the rear.

Speaking of its powertrain line-up, the Sonet is likely to share engine options with the Hyundai Venue, so expect the 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a DCT automatic too, which will send power to the front wheels. In May Kia had also confirmed that the Sonet will be equipped with quite a few segment-first features. So expect it to borrow some features from the Seltos like ventilated seats, sun blinds, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity and Kia's UVO connected car tech, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger and push-button start-stop among others.

Kia Motors had teased the Sonet on its website last week.

The Kia Sonet is definitely a bit late for its segment in the Indian market. That's said, a well-loaded cabin, charming design and host of powertrain options should go a long way to rival the likes of its well-established competitors. The Kia Sonet will be taking on the likes of quite a handful of models like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Ford Ecosport.

