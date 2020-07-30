Kia Sonet Exterior And Interior Renderings Released Ahead Of Official Debut

Kia Motors India has released the official rendering of the upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV. The all-new Sonet is slated to make its official debut on August 7, and the latest sketches give us a preview of what the exterior and interior of the SUV will look like. The Kia Sonet will be the second SUV from the company in India and third product overall, after the Kia Seltos and Carnival MPV. The overall design and styling appear to be largely in line with the pre-production concept car that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

Talking about the Kia Sonet's design, Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design at Kia Motors Corporation said, "We are extremely excited to introduce the new Kia Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. Its uncompromising attention to detail and selection of colors and materials could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India."

The Kia Sonet comes with a distinctive C-pillar with a quarter glass, and a curved rear windshield, and a rugged rear bumper

The renderings reveal that like the concept car, the production version of the new Sonet will also come with a similar wide Tiger Nose grille with 3D 'stepwell' geometric grille mesh pattern. The SUV also gets sleek LED headlamps and LED daytime running lamps, along with a muscular front bumper with bold lines, a large airdam and faux skid plate, with some black cladding and silver styling elements. The profile with feature bold sculpted lines with beefy wheel arch cladding, two-tone black roof, roof rails, along with a sloping C-pillar and a small quarter glass that add a distinctive look to the SUV. At the rear, the Sonet comes with a curved windshield, and sleek wraparound LED taillights that are connected by a LED strip, creating the impression of one single element. The tailgate too comes with some bold sculpted lines and a rugged rear bumper with heavy cladding, silver design elements and faux diffuser.

The Kia Sonet will get a well-equipped cabin with a segemnt-first 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainmetn system with UVO Connected Car tech

As for the interior, we have already seen spy photos of the cabin, and these renders are pretty much in line with the production car. The upcoming Sonet also gets one single housing for both the instrument cluster and the first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, which will also feature the UVO Connected Car tech. The instrument panel comes with a MID unit and separates digital read-out for the speedometer. The dashboard also features vertical air-con vents with thick silver bezels, and a similar bezel around the gear lever as well.

The Kia Sonet will get upto six airbags, along with other active and passive safety equipment

Also, while the multi-functional steering wheel in the renders is completely round, the Sonet in the spy photos came with a flat-bottom unit, which again indicates that Kia will offer both HT Line and GT Line options, and the latter will get the flat-bottom steering. The steering wheel also gets controls to select the different drive and traction modes. Other features will include engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, central armrest and more. Kia says the cabin will also feature a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items. Kia says the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags - including front, side and curtain airbags.

Powertrain and other technical details will be revealed at the time of the official debut, however, we expect the Kia Sonet to borrow the BS6 compliant engines from the Hyundai Venue. This includes the 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. Transmission options will include a 6-Speed manual and 7-Speed DCT automatic unit. But the Sonet will also receive the clutch-less IMT or 'intelligent manual transmission' - which was recently introduced in the Hyundai Venue.

