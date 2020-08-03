Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect

The Kia Sonet is all set to make its global debut here in India on August 7, which is when we expect Kia to start accepting its bookings as well for a token amount of ₹ 25,000. Now we have got a fair idea about this upcoming subcompact SUV, thanks to the details put out by the company, several spy images and leaked photos that have surfaced online as well as some of the exclusive information we managed to get. Here's what we expect the all-new Kia Sonet to be like.

Exterior

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV will be closely related to the concept in terms of design.

The Kia Sonet has already been teased on the company's official website. Besides that, it has been spotted testing quite often, giving us a fair idea of its looks. Certainly, the subcompact SUV looks very similar to the Sonet concept we saw at the Auto Expo 2020. It will have a fairly wide stance by segment standards and the tiger nose grille flanked by sleek headlights builds up on its butch yet aggressive appeal. At the rear it sports the same conjoined taillight bar, a tapered rear wind screen and a tall rear bumper housing chunky skid plates. It will also be kitted up with all the segment standard elements like LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), taillights with LED guidelights as well. It is expected to ride on 17-inch machined alloy wheels.

Interiors

The Kia Sonet will get upto six airbags, along with other active and passive safety equipment

Just like the Seltos, even the Sonet will be offered in both Tech line and GT line variants. While the spy pictures have confirmed that the GT Line variant will get all black interiors with red contrast stitching, we expect the Tech line to get dual-tone black and beige interiors. Elements like a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel and a single housing for both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system will too be carried over from the Seltos. Moreover, silver accents have been used generously around the air-con vents and on the central console.

Features

The Kia Sonet will get a well-equipped cabin with a segemnt-first 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainmetn system with UVO Connect

In May, Kia had also confirmed that the Sonet will be equipped with quite a few segment-first features. So expect the cabin to be loaded with features like ventilated seats, sun blinds, blind-spot monitoring, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity and Kia's UVO connected car tech, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger and push-button start-stop among others. Another spy photo of a base variant also suggests that the Sonet will get 2-DIN audio system and manual controls of the Air-Con system in lower trims.

Powertrains

It will share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue.

The Sonet is likely to share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue, so expect the 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual transmission while a DCT automatic will be optional on the GT Line trims.

Variants

The Kia Sonet comes with a distinctive C-pillar with a quarter glass, and a curved rear windshield, and rugged rear bumper.

The Kia Sonet will be offered in both GT Line and Tech Line, again just like the Seltos. While the GT Line will be offered in three variants - GTK, GTX and GTX+, the Tech Line will be offered in four trims - HTE, HTK, HTX and HTX+.

