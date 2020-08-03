New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect

The Kia Sonet will be unveiled on August 7 followed by the official price announcement in September. Here's what we expect the all-new Kia Sonet to be like.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Kia Sonet will make its global debut in India on August 7.

Highlights

  • The Kia Sonet will make its global debut in India on August 7.
  • It will come with several segment first features and three engine options
  • It's launch is expected in September and bookings could start on August 7

The Kia Sonet is all set to make its global debut here in India on August 7, which is when we expect Kia to start accepting its bookings as well for a token amount of ₹ 25,000. Now we have got a fair idea about this upcoming subcompact SUV, thanks to the details put out by the company, several spy images and leaked photos that have surfaced online as well as some of the exclusive information we managed to get. Here's what we expect the all-new Kia Sonet to be like.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

Kia Sonet

₹ 7 - 12 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Aug 2020

Exterior

rj9pnjk8

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV will be closely related to the concept in terms of design.

The Kia Sonet has already been teased on the company's official website. Besides that, it has been spotted testing quite often, giving us a fair idea of its looks. Certainly, the subcompact SUV looks very similar to the Sonet concept we saw at the Auto Expo 2020. It will have a fairly wide stance by segment standards and the tiger nose grille flanked by sleek headlights builds up on its butch yet aggressive appeal. At the rear it sports the same conjoined taillight bar, a tapered rear wind screen and a tall rear bumper housing chunky skid plates. It will also be kitted up with all the segment standard elements like LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), taillights with LED guidelights as well. It is expected to ride  on 17-inch machined alloy wheels.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Interiors

n20cje68

The Kia Sonet will get upto six airbags, along with other active and passive safety equipment

Just like the Seltos, even the Sonet will be offered in both Tech line and GT line variants. While the spy pictures have confirmed that the GT Line variant will get all black interiors with red contrast stitching, we expect the Tech line to get dual-tone black and beige interiors. Elements like a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel and a single housing for both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system will too be carried over from the Seltos. Moreover, silver accents have been used generously around the air-con vents and on the central console.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia Sonet's Cabin Revealed In New Spy Photos

Features

1titec6o

The Kia Sonet will get a well-equipped cabin with a segemnt-first 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainmetn system with UVO Connect

In May, Kia had also confirmed that the Sonet will be equipped with quite a few segment-first features. So expect the cabin to be loaded with features like ventilated seats, sun blinds, blind-spot monitoring, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity and Kia's UVO connected car tech, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger and push-button start-stop among others. Another spy photo of a base variant also suggests that the Sonet will get 2-DIN audio system and manual controls of the Air-Con system in lower trims.

Also Read: Exclusive: Kia Sonet To Be Launched In Time For The Festive Season

Powertrains

302tt3m8

It will share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue.

The Sonet is likely to share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue, so expect the 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine on offer. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual transmission while a DCT automatic will be optional on the GT Line trims.

Also Read: New Spy Shots Of The Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Reveals Front And Rear Design

Variants

7ug2m1no

The Kia Sonet comes with a distinctive C-pillar with a quarter glass, and a curved rear windshield, and rugged rear bumper.

0 Comments

The Kia Sonet will be offered in both GT Line and Tech Line, again just like the Seltos. While the GT Line will be offered in three variants - GTK, GTX and GTX+, the Tech Line will be offered in four trims - HTE, HTK, HTX and HTX+.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

New Galfer Cubiq Discs Promise Better Cooling, More Performance
New Galfer Cubiq Discs Promise Better Cooling, More Performance
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade
Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect
Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
F2: Jehan Daruvala Shines In British GP With A P4 Finish In The Sprint Race
F2: Jehan Daruvala Shines In British GP With A P4 Finish In The Sprint Race
CV Sales July 2020: Ashok Leyland Almost Doubles Monthly Volumes Over June, But Sees 56% Decline In Y-o-Y Sales
CV Sales July 2020: Ashok Leyland Almost Doubles Monthly Volumes Over June, But Sees 56% Decline In Y-o-Y Sales
Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage
Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage
Audi India Expects Growth In Sales From 2021
Audi India Expects Growth In Sales From 2021
Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors
Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Suzuki First-Quarter Profit Nearly Wiped Out As Coronavirus Hits Sales
Suzuki First-Quarter Profit Nearly Wiped Out As Coronavirus Hits Sales
MV Agusta Brutale 800 Gets Smart Clutch System
MV Agusta Brutale 800 Gets Smart Clutch System
Skoda's First-Half Deliveries Fall 31%, Sees Steady Markets Ahead
Skoda's First-Half Deliveries Fall 31%, Sees Steady Markets Ahead
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Bajaj Sales Growth Dip By 33%
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Bajaj Sales Growth Dip By 33%
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins British GP Amidst Last-Minute Tyre Trouble For Mercedes
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins British GP Amidst Last-Minute Tyre Trouble For Mercedes

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Bajaj Sales Growth Dip By 33%
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2020: Bajaj Sales Growth Dip By 33%
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities