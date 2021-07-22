Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: Top 5 Rivals

The Kia Sonet is one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in India, and it is also, one of the top-selling SUVs in the market right now accounting for about 6,000 to 7,000 units a month. The SUV marked the entry of the South Korean carmaker into this highly competitive segment, and it has already created a strong niche for itself. Kia introduced the refreshed Sonet with the company's new brand logo earlier this year, along with a bunch of new and updated features. The Sonet is offered in 3 powertrain options - a 1.2 naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel, and 5 transmission choices. Prices of the SUV starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). And here are 5 subcompact SUVs that rival the Sonet in India.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue is based on the same platform as the Sonet and not just shares the powertrain and transmission options, but most of its features as well. However, the Kia Sonet is the more stylish looking one and it comes with few more premium features like ventilated seats, or a diesel automatic option, which the venue doesn't get. In terms of pricing, the Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs. 6.92 lakh and Rs. 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. In fact, it took the top spot even in June 2021, with the company selling 12,833 units. Unlike the Sonet, Maruti's contender is offered as a petrol-only SUV, equipped with a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that's mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. The SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 7.51 lakh to Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon

The Nexon Subcompact SUV is one of the safer SUVs in the segment, holding a 5-Star safety rating from Global NCAP. The SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options - a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol three-cylinder motor and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Prices of the Nexon start at Rs. 7.19 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 also has a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, however, additionally it also holds a 4-star rating for child occupant protection, the highest in the segment. Like most SUVs in this space, the XUV300 too is offered in both petrol and diesel option - a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, mated to either a 6-speed manual or an AMT unit. The SUV is priced at Rs. 7.96 lakh to Rs. 13.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport was the SUV that popularised the subcompact SUV segment in India and it's still one of the nicer options in the market. Yes, the Sonet is certainly more premium and feature-rich, and the EcoSport has started to show its age, but it comes with all the necessary features and creature comforts one might need. Plus, it's also offers a tonne of safety features. The EcoSport gets a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. The SUV is priced between Rs. 8.19 lakh to Rs. 11.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).