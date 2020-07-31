KTM 250 Duke To Get New LED Headlight

The updated KTM 250 Duke is likely to be launched in the coming weeks

The KTM 250 Duke will be updated with a new LED headlight, similar to that on the KTM 390 Duke. The company has already begun despatching the updated model to KTM dealerships across India and the motorcycle should be officially launched in the coming weeks. Our dealer sources tell us that the ex-showroom price of the updated KTM 250 Duke could see a hike of about ₹ 4,000 or so. The new ex-showroom price of the 250 Duke is likely to be around Rs 2.10 lakh. Apart from the new headlight, we do not expect any other updates to the motorcycle.

(The 2017 KTM 250 had a regular halogen bulb headlight, which will be replaced by a new LED unit)

As far as looks are concerned, the only differentiators between KTM 250 Duke and the 390 Duke are the colour scheme and the TFT screen on the 390 Duke. Few KTM dealers have started accepting bookings for the motorcycle for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The 250 Duke continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 29.6 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Along with BS6 upgrades, the motorcycle also got WP's 43 mm USD forks from the 390 Duke and a Supermoto ABS mode.

(Apart from the new headlamp, the KTM 250 Duke stays unchanged)

The company introduced a new limited period scheme for new KTM and Husqvarna motorcycle purchases between July 28 and September 20, 2020. Customers will now get a free extended warranty for three years, which is over and above the two year warranty that you get with the motorcycle, for a total warranty period of five years. Additionally, the company will also offer free roadside assistance plan for one year from the date of purchase. Plus, new KTM and Husqvarna buyers stand a chance to win either an iPhone 11 or KTM merchandise every week.

