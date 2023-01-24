KTM India May Not Introduce Bigger, More Powerful Models

KTM recently crossed the 1 million units production milestone in India. KTM entered a partnership with Bajaj Auto back in 2007 to jointly develop and manufacture smaller capacity bikes in India and then export them, and since production began in 2011, almost half of the produced units have been exported to 118 countries worldwide.

Also Read: 1 Millionth KTM Motorcycle Rolls Out Of Bajaj's Chakan Plant

Larger capacity KTMs like the 1290 Superduke R may never be a part of KTM India's offerings

While KTM manufactures motorcycles ranging from 125 cc to 373 cc (390 series) in India, Stefan Pierer, CEO of Pierer Mobility AG (Parent company of KTM), said that KTM may not introduce bigger bikes in India soon. KTM displayed some larger capacity motorcycles at the 2022 India Bike Week, and while some of them were just showcases, KTM was gauging public interest in a selected few models, including the likes of 890 Adventure R, and the 790 Duke. The 790 Duke in fact was also sold in India a few years ago, but the CBU import model was later discontinued when BS6 emissions norms arrived, and was never reintroduced. So, it may not introduce models like the 890 Adventure R in India either.

KTM had showcased the 890 Adventure R at 2022 India Bike Week to gauge audience interest.