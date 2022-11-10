Lamborghini Urus Perfomante India Launch Date Announced

Lamborghini made a bold statement with the Urus SUV a few years ago and then again with the Urus S this year, both debuting in India within a short span from their respective global reveals. Now, the Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker has confirmed that its mental, high-performance Urus Perfomante will land on our shores this month, on November 24, 2022. The Lamborghini Urus Perfomante rivals the Aston DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT, and the Maserati Levante Trofeo in India, along with the Bentley Bentayga, and the Audi RSQ8.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante raises the bar in every respect delivering increased power of 657 bhp, it sets the best weight-to-power reference in its segment with a new lightweight, aerodynamic design, chassis set-up and sporty driving dynamics with specific drive mode calibration, including the new Rally mode dedicated to the Performante version of the Urus. The Urus Performante delivers 850 Nm of torque at just 2,300 rpm, acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, and a top speed of 306 kmph.

The Urus Performante is bold and has aeronautical dynamism with a pure, sharper, more prominent bonnet, and bumper design helping to differentiate between this version and the standard Urus. The car extensively uses composite materials with the highest number of carbon fibre parts in its segment. With deep cuts in the hood lines down to the new front bumper, the bonnet including the air outlet is forged from lightweight carbon fibre in body colour or partially visible carbon fibre as an option. A roof in optional carbon fibre references Lamborghini super sports models such as Huracán Performante and Super Trofeo.

In profile, the Urus Performante’s lowered stance is accented by its prominent front, and rear wing and bumper, increasing its overall length by 25 mm. The rear of the Urus Performante is equally distinctive by its purposeful high-performance design. A rear spoiler with carbon fibre fins takes design inspiration from the Aventador SVJ and contributes to the increased downforce. The lower rear bumper and diffuser are also in carbon fibre with a lightweight titanium Akrapovič sports exhaust as standard, developing its characteristic Lamborghini resonance depending on the drive mode selected.

Inside, the cockpit features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design, the “Performante trim”, and further options including a leather interior. Dedicated colour and trim options include an extension of the Performante trim on doors, roof-lining, seat backrest and rear wall, with further Ad Personam customisation including interior matt carbon fibre details, red door handles, and a customised kickplate with Ad Personam logo.

The black Alcantara/leather steering wheel is trimmed in matt black as well as the aluminium interior trim in black anodized. A new HMI graphic, with a dedicated design for the Urus Performante, features on both the centre console screen and in a large arc across the main display.