Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton

The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on December 13, 2023

  • The current generation of Chrysler was launched in 2014.
  • The last model features velvet-red paint.
  • It is powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine.

The Chrysler 300C concluded production at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario on December 8, 2023. The last model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team in recognition of its Hemi-powered legacy. The Chrysler 300 series was initially introduced in 1955 and revived in 2005. However, the current generation - launched in 2014 - will bid adieu, too, as production concludes by the end of December 2023. 

 

The final model features a velvet-red exterior paint.

 

The 2023 Chrysler 300C was unveiled at the 2022 North American International Auto Show. It pays homage to the nearly 70-year heritage of the Chrysler 300. Moreover, reservations for this special edition were swiftly exhausted within 12 hours of its 2022 debut, with a limited production of 2,000 units in the U.S. and 200 in Canada.

 

Also Read: Stellantis India Announces Aditya Jairaj As New MD And CEO

 

It is powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine.

 

Originating in 1957 with a 6.4-litre, 375 bhp Hemi engine, the Chrysler 300C marked a milestone for the 300 line. The reintroduction in 2005 saw the revival of the 300C model and the return of the Hemi engine to the Chrysler brand after five decades. The 2023 Chrysler 300C, rejoining the 300 lineup after a two-year hiatus, continues the legacy with an impressive performance of 485 bhp, 644 Nm of torque, and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds.

 

Also Read: Stellantis, Ample Partner For Modular Battery Swapping Tech

 

It showcases a refreshed tri-colour 300C badge.

 

The 2023 Chrysler 300C features additional performance elements such as red four-piston Brembo brakes, a 3.09 limited-slip differential, and an active damping suspension. Stylistically, it presents a refreshed tri-colour 300C badge, black chrome accents, and distinctive interior details, including black Laguna leather seats with the new 300C logo.

 

Also Read: Stellantis And CATL Sign MoU To Supply LFP Batteries In Europe

 

Brampton team members commemorate the final production of the Hemi-powered vehicle. 

 

As the curtains fall on the Chrysler 300, its discontinuation can be traced to the strategic shift towards an electrified future by Stellantis and its affiliated brands.

