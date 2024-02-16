Lego Builds A 1:1 Scale Model Of The Ferrari 296 GTS
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 16, 2024
Highlights
- Lego has built a 1:1 scale model of the Ferrari 296 GTS out of bricks.
- The Lego Ferrari 296 GTS weighs twice as much as the real deal.
- The Lego Ferrari gets working parts like the head- and tail-lights, and driver-side door.
Lego car models are increasingly becoming an acquired taste and a rather expensive hobby for what are essentially toy collectibles. But the toy maker has really put its own skills to test as it has built a life-size version of the Ferrari 296 GTS supercar. The new life-size Lego scale model of the Italian supercar has been built to commemorate the opening of a new Ferrari-themed attraction at Legoland Florida.
Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
The 1:1 Lego Ferrari 296 GTS is built entirely out of Lego bricks and the company says it took a team of 10 people and 1,850 hours to execute the project. Not only does the Lego Ferrari look identical to the actual car, it also gets several working parts including headlights, taillights, and licence plate illumination.
The driver-side door is operable and gives you access to the cabin, also built entirely out of Lego bricks. The only true part carried over from the real Ferrari 296 GTS is the steering wheel. The cabin is finished in a two-tone beige and black colour scheme, while the bucket seats are made out of bricks as well.
Lego has gone ahead and built a twin-turbo V6 engine (not an actual one) that is visible from the rear window of the Lego supercar. The actual one makes in excess of 800 bhp, which the bricks would be barely able to hold together. What's noteworthy is that the Lego Ferrari 296 GTS weighs about 2 tonnes, which makes it quite heavy when compared to the real one which weighs just about 1,540 kg.
Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Now 1:1 Lego cars aren't exactly new. We've seen it with the Ferrari F40, Ford F-150, and most recently with the Volvo V70. Most of these used around 350,000 bricks to build the replica. Lego won't say just how many were used on the GTS 296 but expect a similar figure. The Ferrari 296 GTS replica will be on display at Legoland Florida in the US from March 8 onwards.
