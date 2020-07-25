Lotus Announces New Advanced Technology Centre In Wellesbourne, UK

An Artist's impression of what the new facility will look like

Lotus has announced a dedicated and specialist advanced technology centre, which will also be home to a new headquarters for the company's engineering consultancy. Located on the University of Warwick's Wellesbourne Campus, the new facility is established in partnership with WMG at the University of Warwick. The facility consists of offices, workshops and laboratory space with ample opportunity for expansion.

Initially, 130 engineers will move in, complementing the 500-strong engineering team at the home of Lotus Cars in Hethel, Norfolk. Matt Windle, Executive Director, Engineering, Lotus Cars, said, “This is a big step forward for Lotus and our engineering consultancy. The new space, facilities and job opportunities at Wellesbourne will be in great demand as we rapidly build our portfolio of external projects. Our team and specialist skills have grown significantly in the last two years as renewed impetus has been put in to the business with new shareholders and management. The all-electric Evija hypercar is the first new Lotus Cars product for us to deliver, with significant focus on this at Wellesbourne as we complete the project and continue to advance its technologies for our future programmes.”

Also Read: Lotus Readies New Manufacturing Facility For Evija Hypercar

Only 130 units of the Evija hypercar will be built and order books for the first year are already full

Even Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars, said that the company's engineering and R&D strategy around advanced propulsion systems is lock-in-step with the Government's vision and broader global ambitions for a low-carbon automotive future. Lotus' new advanced technology centre will secure over 100 highly-skilled jobs in Warwickshire and will drive forward the low carbon, electric technologies of the future.”



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.