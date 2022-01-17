Mahindra Introduces "Get Highest Mileage or Give Truck Back" Guarantee For Its Entire BS6 Truck Range

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB) division, the commercial vehicle arm of Mahindra Group, today announced launching its "Get Highest Mileage or Give Truck Back" guarantee scheme for its entire BS6 truck range. Under this guarantee programme, the company claims that its BS6 range of heavy, intermediate, and light commercial vehicles will offer the highest mileage compared to any other truck in their respective class. And if the vehicles fail to offer best-in-class mileage, customers can return the vehicle. The mileage guarantee will be applicable on models like - Blazo X HCV, Furio ICV, and LCV models like Furio7 and Jayo.

Talking about the guarantee programme, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, "Given the spiraling fuel prices, there wasn't a better time to introduce this Customer Value Proposition. I firmly believe that it will reaffirm our customers' faith in Mahindra's ability to create technologically advanced, class-leading products and set higher standards for the Indian CV industry while reflecting our commitment to the segment."

Also Read: Mahindra Furio 7 Range Of LCV Trucks Launched In India

Mahindra's BS6 range of trucks come with the company's FuelSmart Technology, Mild EGR with Bosch After Treatment System, and iMAXX Telematics solution

The 'Get More Mileage or Give Back Truck' guarantee programme was first introduced in 2016, with the Blazo X HCV truck. Since then, Mahindra has sold over 33,000 Blazo X trucks, and the company claims that none of them have been returned so far. Mahindra's BS6 range of trucks come with the company's FuelSmart Technology, Mild EGR with Bosch After Treatment System which leads to lower Ad Blue Consumption, in addition to the company's iMAXX Telematics solution. The company says all these together aid in offering class-leading mileage. While the HCV range is powered by the company's 7.2-litre mPower engine, the I&LCV models come with the mDi Tech engine.

Also Read: Reliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra Bid For Incentives Under India's $2.4 Billion Battery Scheme

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, added, "All our new introductions i.e., Blazo X, Furio ICV range and Furio 7 have delivered higher fuel efficiency, which is the outcome of Mahindra's superior technological prowess rooted into a deep understanding of the Indian customer. Additionally, MTB is offering a Service guarantee to ensure higher uptime for our customers through guaranteed speedier turnaround of the truck, be it on the highway or at the dealership workshop. The state-of-the-are iMAXX Telematics technology is further helping lower the Cost of Ownership by providing a firm control to the transporter over his trucks, remotely."

While the HCV range is powered by the company's 7.2-litre mPower engine, the I&LCV models come with the mDi Tech engine

While the mileage guarantee will be applicable for the new BS6 range, for its existing customers (and future customers), Mahindra offers two special after-sales service guarantees. Firstly, in the event of a breakdown, Mahindra promises to get the truck back on the road in 48 hours, and if that doesn't happen, the owner will be paid Rs. 1000 per day till the truck is ready. Secondly, the company is also promising a 36-hour turnaround time for jobs that takes place at a dealership workshop. And for each day after that, the customer will be paid Rs. 3000 per day, if the vehicle is not ready.

Currently, the company has a wide service and spares network comprising over 90 3S dealerships, 210 authorised service centres, a spares network of 1,600 retail outlets and 34 strategically located M Parts Plazas.