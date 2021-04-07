Mahindra Joins Hands With CERO To Offer Vehicle Scrapping Services For Its Customers

Mahindra & Mahindra has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL) offering its customers a one-stop solution for scrapping vehicles. For starters, MMRPL focuses on acquiring used or end of life vehicles to dismantle and scrap them under the brand name of CERO. This agreement with MMRPL will ensure Mahindra customers an end-to-end solution for vehicle scrapping solutions under one roof. Customers looking to buy any new Mahindra vehicle by scrapping or exchanging old vehicle can avail of these services at any authorised dealership.

Moreover, the Indian carmaker is encouraging customers to stay at home by offering vehicle evaluation service at their doorstep considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. Mahindra dealership along with CERO will offer services such as arranging quotation for exchange/scrappage value, vehicle pickup & transportation, dismantling at CERO scrap yards, vehicle evaluation, and more. Moreover, a Certificate of Deposit/Destruction (COD) will be issued by CERO, which will enable the customer to claim eligible benefits under the Scrappage Policy.

Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., says, "Our agreement with MMRPL is a step towards delivering customer delight through a convenient, one-stop solution for customers who wish to scrap their old vehicle. While the scrappage policy will take effect in some time, we are ready to help the customers who intend to discard their vehicles."

Sumit Issar, Managing Director of Mahindra Intertrade Ltd., says, "CERO is India's first authorized recycler for motor vehicles built on PPP model. We have dismantling centers at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai and in addition collection centers at major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Further, CERO has plans to have presence in 25 cities within the next 8-10 months. The arrangement with M&M is going to strengthen this reach and benefit all Mahindra vehicle customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles."

