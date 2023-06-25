MotoGP: Marc Marquez Ruled Out Of Dutch TT Due To Rib Injury

In a disappointing turn of events, eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez has been forced to sit out the remainder of the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen due to aggravated injuries sustained during the German GP.



Marquez, who suffered injuries to his ankle, left thumb, and ribs in a Warm Up crash, endured a challenging weekend at Sachsenring, where he crashed a total of five times. His final fall resulted in a small hand fracture, which ultimately ruled him out of the main race.



However, further examinations revealed an ankle injury and a rib fracture, the latter of which has now led to his withdrawal from the Dutch GP.



Despite being declared fit for Assen, Marquez's rib injury has worsened, prompting the decision to prioritise his recovery and skip the race. The Spaniard's absence from the eighth round of the season leaves Iker Lecuona as the sole representative of the factory Honda team at Assen. Lecuona, filling in for the injured Joan Mir, will aim to carry the Honda banner at a circuit where the team last tasted victory in 2018.



A statement from Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) confirmed Marquez's withdrawal, stating, "Marc Marquez will sit out the Grand Prix at the TT Circuit Assen after being declared unfit as a result of the injuries sustained at the German GP last week, which have been aggravated further in Assen." The news comes as a disappointment for Marquez, who had hoped to gather valuable data for his Honda engineers to address the challenges with the RC213V.



Marquez's struggles at Assen were evident during the sprint race on Saturday, where he adopted a cautious approach and finished in 17th place. The result marked his lowest on-the-road finishing position in MotoGP to date, and he admitted to being "too relaxed, not pushing." Reflecting on his current situation, Marquez described it as the "worst moment" of his professional career, excluding his previous injuries. Nevertheless, he remains determined not to succumb to defeat and vows to choose the path of resilience and perseverance.



The 2023 season has been tumultuous for Marquez thus far. After qualifying on pole position for the season-opening Portuguese GP, a crash with Miguel Oliveira resulted in a fracture that required surgery, forcing him to miss the following three rounds. His return to MotoGP action at Assen was anticipated, but unfortunately, his performance was hindered by the lingering effects of his injuries.



Marquez's struggles have taken a toll on Repsol Honda in the teams' standings, with the team currently at the bottom. In the constructors' championship, Honda only maintains a narrow lead over Yamaha, largely thanks to Alex Rins' victory for the LCR team in the Americas GP.



Marquez now sets his sights on recovering fully for the upcoming British GP in August, where he hopes to return to peak form. With the support of his team and his unwavering determination, the eight-time champion will strive to overcome his current setbacks and make a strong comeback in the world of MotoGP.