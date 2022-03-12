Maruti Suzuki And Toyota's Upcoming Compact SUVs Spotted Testing

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have been jointly working on a compact SUV, and a couple of test mules of the upcoming model were spotted testing for the first time in India. Although the prototype units are heavily camouflaged, based on the exposed sections, it seems like the SUV from both brands are undergoing testing together. The Suzuki logo on one of them is slightly visible through the camouflage. Upon launch, the jointly developed compact SUVs will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun, in the highly populated compact SUV segment. The new SUV is expected to be heavily loaded with tech and safety features.

The Toyota D22 will feature dual striped LED DRLs and might feature a chrome element between the units like on the Glanza

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have separate codenames for the SUV. While the former calls it the YFG and Toyota is calling it D22 internally. The test mules for the two SUVs show distinctive looking front ends. Both the SUVs will feature split headlamp units with the main headlamps placed in the bumper and LED daytime running lights in place of the traditional headlights. However, the designs of the DRLs on the car are distinctive from each other, one of them featuring a dual striped LED daytime running lamps, while the other one is similar to the ones seen on the Toyota RAV4 based A-cross SUV, which is sold in international markets,

The Toyota D22 was spotted in a lower trim and featured steel rims, while the Maruti Suzuki YFG was equipped with alloys

The silhouette of the SUVs is also similar to Toyota's RAV4 crossover SUV, with the SUVs featuring squared off wheel arches, chunky tyres and high ground clearance, which could be above 200 mm. One of them seems to be the base version of the SUV and featured steel rims, while the other one seems to be a higher spec model as it was equipped with alloys, and a rear windscreen wiper.

The interior of the Toyota D22 features a large horizontally laid floating touchscreen

Both the SUVs will be manufactured in Toyota's plant in Karnataka, and are expected to miss out on diesel powertrains at the time of launch. However, the cars are believed to come equipped with optional full fledged hybrid systems like the one on the Toyota Camry, which will help the SUV greatly in terms of its fuel economy. The hybrid tech will also allow the SUV to be driven on electric only mode for short distances at lesser speeds, which will come in handy in city stop-start traffic conditions, and the electrical assistance will add on to the power output of the engine.

The front end of the Maruti Suzuki YFG resembles that of the A-cross

The two SUVs are expected to be launched in quick succession later this year, probably before the Diwali festive season.

(Source: 91Wheels)