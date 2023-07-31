  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Baleno, Grand Vitara Power Company’s 145 Percent Profit In Q1

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Baleno, Grand Vitara Power Company’s 145 Percent Profit In Q1

The company also has a massive backlog of 3,55,000 units.
authorBy Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
31-Jul-23 08:15 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Logo
Highlights
  • The sales numbers rose by 6.4 percent which includes a domestic hike of 9.1 per cent.
  • Product lineup has expanded in the last two years with the introduction of Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny and the Invicto.
  • Maruti Suzuki’s net profit increased from Rs 1,012 crores to Rs 2,485 crores.

Maruti Suzuki had given us a hint of its growing profitability at the launch of its most expensive product, the Invicto. Now, it has given us straight, hard numbers in the form of its April to June, 2023 financial reports. 

Fronx was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

 

The company sold a total of 4,98,030 vehicles during the first three months of this fiscal year, a jump of 6.4 per cent when compared to the same period last year. The domestic sales figures stood at 4,34,812 units which amounts to a hike of 9.1 per cent over the last time. The export numbers during the period stood slightly lower at 63,218 in comparison to 69,437 units in the same quarter of 2022. A shortage of important electronic components resulted in a reduction in production of 28,000 units in the previous quarter. 

The Invicto was launched in July 2023

 

The overall sales figures might be impressive but the company also informed of a current product backlog of 3,55,000 vehicles. However, the brand has acknowledged the same and is working on delivering these orders as soon as possible. 

 

Also Read:Maruti Suzuki Plots 6 EVs By 2030; Massive Investment Earmarked For Expansion
 

Maruti Suzuki also confirmed that it registered its highest ever net sales worth Rs. 30,845 crores compared to Rs. 25,286 crores in the same period last year. The net profit registered in this period was Rs 2,485 crores instead of Rs 1,012 crores in the same period last year. This amounts to a massive jump of 145.4 percent in net profit. The profit has been attributed to larger sales volumes, cost reduction efforts, improved realisation and higher non-operating income. 

India was the first market to get the Jimny 5-door

 

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its product portfolio extensively in the last couple of years. In the last few months, the brand also launched the FronxJimny and the Invicto  through its premium Nexa dealerships. The carmaker had earlier revealed that apart from leading the under Rs 10 lakh market, it also gained the top position in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh segment in the country. Recently, it also started exporting the Fronx to Latin American and African markets. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Differences Explained

Related Articles
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R No Longer Gets A Rear Defogger
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R No Longer Gets A Rear Defogger
4 days ago
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Eeco Recalled Over Potential Steering Defect; 87,599 Vehicles Affected
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Eeco Recalled Over Potential Steering Defect; 87,599 Vehicles Affected
5 days ago
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Silently Updated; Mild Hybrid Tech Dropped From MT Variants
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Silently Updated; Mild Hybrid Tech Dropped From MT Variants
10 days ago
BMW 7 Series, X7, i7, XM Make Up Nearly A Quarter Of The Brand's India Sales
BMW 7 Series, X7, i7, XM Make Up Nearly A Quarter Of The Brand's India Sales
13 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
8.4
10
Used 2019 Honda City ZX CVT for sale

2019 Honda City ZX

wishlist
  • 44,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
₹ 24,636/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Starts at ₹ 7.47 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner