Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Differences Explained

Maruti Suzuki has launched what is its most expensive model to date, the new Invicto MPV. Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto is the first Toyota to be sold by Maruti Suzuki under its global model-sharing partnership. The Invicto has much in common with its Toyota siblings though Maruti Suzuki has made some changes to separate the two models – both in terms of design, features and powertrains. The Maruti is also available in just two high-spec variants while the Hycross can be had in lower and mid-spec variants.

We look at what sets the two MPVs apart.

Design

While the two MPVs share the same basic design, it is the smaller details that set the two models apart. Starting from the nose, the Invicto gets a revised grille pattern along with twin chrome bars stretching into the headlamps. The front bumper too is different with triangular-shaped side vents and a faux skid-plate element at the base of the unit. Look closer and you will notice the three-dot LED DRL element within the headlamps – a standard of all new Nexa models.

Up front, the Invicto gets a revised grille, tweaked headlamps and a different bumper

Down the sides, the Invicto gets different alloy wheels designs as compared to the Hycross. The units on the top model are also smaller at 17 inches compared to the Toyota’s 18s. At the rear, the eagle-eyed spotters will notice the three-dot lighting element within the tail-lamps with the rest of the design unchanged.

The Invicto is also available in fewer exterior colours though it still gets the Nexa Blue shade – a staple on all Nexa cars. Both MPVs are available in white, silver and bronze though the Hycross is also available with its own shade of blue and two shades of black.

The Invicto gets the three-dot treatment to the tail lamps to set it apart. The chrome on the bumper is an accessory.

Interior

The interior too is almost identical in terms of design. The differences come in the form of the colours of the fabrics and inserts. While the Toyota is offered with dual-tone interiors on higher variants, the Maruti gets an all-black cabin with champaign gold inserts as standard. Moth MPVs get the option of captain seats in the middle row on lower variants while the top models get them as standard.

the cabin design is identical with the Invicto getting an all-black theme compared to the Hycross' dual-tone upholstery.

Features

Comparing features is where things get a little tricky. The Invicto is available only in Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants while the Hycross is available in G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX(O) grades. For simplicity, we compared the two variants of the Invicto to the VX and ZX variants.

The Invicto Zeta+ is quite well-kitted as it’s essentially only one level below the top variant. You get LED headlamps with DRLs, ambient lighting, driver seat height adjust, auto climate control, dedicated air-con controls and vents for rear occupants, cruise control, keyless go, 8.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, 6 airbags, rearview camera, rear parking sensors, stability control and hill start assist.

Top spec Invicto misses out on some kit compared to the Hycross such as powered ottoman second-row seats and ADAS features.

The comparable Hycross VX meanwhile packs in even more features such as tyre pressure monitor, JBL audio system, auto day-night adjust for the IRVM, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, rear window defogger and a 7.0-inch digital instrument screen. Interestingly, the Hycross VX only gets dual front airbags to the Maruti’s six.

Both MPVs get kit such as a panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat and a powered tailgate in fully-loaded spec.

Moving to the Alpha+, the Invicto adds in features like a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, 10.1-inch touchscreen, tyre pressure monitoring, 7.0-inch digital instrument screen, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM, and a rear defogger. The Alpha+ also gets greater connected car functionalities.

The Hycross ZX meanwhile offers some additional features such as powered ottoman seats in the second row, 9 speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer and adaptive cruise control. Buyers also get the option of ADAS function on the higher-spec ZX(O). The ZX also packs in 6 airbags.

Powertrains

Both the Innova Hycross and the Invicto are offered with strong hybrid powertrains pairing a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The petrol mill pushes out 184 bhp and 188 Nm with the electric motor good for 206 Nm. The powertrain sends power to the wheels via a e-CVT gearbox. The Hycross additionally is also available with a standard petrol powertrain. The mill is only available in lower variants and notably brings down the MPV’s price.