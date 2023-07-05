Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 24.79 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV has finally gone on sale in India priced at Rs. 24.79 lakh to Rs. 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It’s the new flagship in the company’s product line-up and also the most expensive model from the company so far. It’s the newest model to come out of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership and is essentially the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross that was launched in India in early 2022. It is the third model to be launched under the Nexa brand in 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Zeta+ 7-seater Rs. 24.79 lakh Zeta+ 8-seater Rs. 24.84 lakh Alpha+ 7-seater Rs. 28.42 lakh

The new Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV will be retailed via the company’s Nexa chain of dealerships and will be offered in two variants – Zeta+ and Alpha+. While the former is offered in both 7- and 8-seater options, the top-spec Alpha is only offered in a 7-seater layout, which includes two captain seats in the second row.

Visually, the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is quite identical to its Toyota counterpart, however, the carmaker has made some styling changes to distinguish the MPV. Up front, the new Invicto comes with a new grille with the Suzuki logo at the centre and two chrome slats. And the lower one extends into the headlamps. Like the Innova Hycross, here too the lower section of the grille is bordered by a chrome insert, however, the chrome bits on the bumper have been replaced by darker inserts. We also get to see some new chrome elements.

The profile of the MPV too comes with some visual updates which include a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. However, the Invicto gets a set of 17-inch alloys instead of the 18-inch wheels we get in the Innova Hycross. From the rear, the Invicto looks identical to the Innova Hycross, save for the model badging. So, you get the same horizontal smoked LED taillamps, a chrome insert below the rear windshield, and a muscular rear bumper. In terms of dimensions the Invicto measures - 4755 mm in length, 1850 mm in width, and 1795 mm in height.

Inside, the new Invicto features the same layout and design as the Hycross, however, the styling and trim colour has been revised. Here you get an all-black interior with Champagne Gold accents rather than silver accents. In terms of features, Maruti offers a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, dual-zone AC, IR cut windshields, powered tailgate, 360 view monitor, rear door sunshade and more.

As for the tech, the MPV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainments system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with in-built Suzuki Connect Technology with remote functionalities and 50+ connected features such as e-Care, remote power window close, remote seat ventilation, e-call, etc. Maruti will also offer Wireless Phone Charger, Digital Video Recorder and Car Air Purifier, but as only as optional accessories.

In terms of safety features you get, you get 6 airbags, all-4 disc brakes, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control with hill hold assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Invicto also gets 360-degree view cameras, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an intelligent hybrid system. It’s a self-charging strong hybrid system that offers a combined power output of 184 bhp @ 6000 rpm. While the engine torque stands at 188 Nm @ 4400-5200 rpm, while the electric motor offers 206 Nm. The powertrain is mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission, and the company is claiming a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl.