Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700: Price Comparison

Maruti Suzuki has launched its new flagship model in India, the Invicto MPV. Essentially a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto is available in three variants and gets a strong hybrid powertrain as standard. The MPV is also Maruti’s third new Nexa model for 2023 following the Fronx and the Jimny. As far as rivals go, the Invicto goes up against its sister model, the Hycross, as well as three-row SUVs such as the Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV700. The Invicto is priced from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 24.79 Lakh



The Invicto does get some styling tweaks as compared to the Hycross including a revised fascia though the overall design is still similar. The cabin design too is shared with the two models though the levels of equipment differ in the two siblings. The Invicto is offered solely with a strong hybrid powertrain pairing a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Variants Explained



So how do Invicto’s rivals compare in terms of price? Let’s take a look.

Model Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rs 24.79 – 28.42 lakh Toyota Innova HyCross Rs 18.82 – 30.26 lakh Tata Safari Rs 15.65 – 25.01 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs 14.00 – 26.18 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross

When it comes to rivals, Maruti’s closest rival in terms of pricing is its sister car, the Hycross. Toyota’s MPV, however, has a price advantage since it is also available with a standard petrol engine option. Prices for the petrol Hycross start from Rs 18.82 lakh while the hybrid is priced from Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Invicto manages to undercut the prices of the entry hybrid variant as well as the fully-loaded Hycross (Rs 30.26 lakh) though it misses out on some of the tech of the Toyota such as ADAS and ottoman seats.

Tata Safari

Tata’s three-row flagship SUV can be considered as an alternative to the Invicto. Tata’s SUV is diesel-only but there are a wide range of variants to choose from and higher variants also offer the option of six- or seven seats. Priced from Rs 15.65 – 25.01 lakh (ex-showroom), the Safari undercuts the Invicto by a fair margin with the top-spec diesel-automatic Red Dark Edition priced about Rs 31,000 higher than the base Maruti Invicto.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto’s Success Will Hinge On ‘Good Marketing’: Shashank Srivastava, MSIL

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 has established itself as a popular choice on the SUV market with its waiting period stretching to well over a year. The in-demand SUV is available with both petrol and diesel engine options and with either a five or seven-seat layout depending on the variant. Top variants are loaded to the gills with tech, with the diesels also getting the option for all-wheel drive. With prices ranging from Rs 14 lakh up to Rs 26.18 lakh (ex-showroom), top variants of the XUV fall within the same price bracket as the Invicto.