Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Variants Explained
- The 8-seat configuration is only available in the Zeta+ variant
- The Alpha+ trim offers additional features and luxury
- the Invicto gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an intelligent hybrid system
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, a name you have probably heard before, is the latest entrant in the MPV segment. The new flagship model is available in two trim levels: Zeta+ and Alpha+. These two trims are the top specs in the automaker's model variant lineup, and as previously said, the Invicto will only be offered in these trims. Also, the Invicto is the latest model from the Suzuki-Toyota partnership and is simply a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, but with some cosmetic tweaks and different colour schemes in the interior.
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV will be available for purchase through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa chain of dealerships. As for the prices of the variants, the Zeta+ 7-seater and Zeta+ 8-seater are priced at Rs. 24.79 lakh and Rs. 24.84 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). For those looking for additional features and luxury, there is also the Alpha+ 7-seater variant, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the 8-seater configuration is only available in the Zeta+ variant. With its various seating options and price ranges, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto offers customers a choice that suits their preferences and budget.
Let's have a look at what is available in both variants.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta+
(Rs 24.79 lakh for the 7-Seater and Rs 24.84 lakh for the 8-Seater)
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Rearview camera
- Dual front airbags (driver and front passenger)
- Front side and curtain airbags
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- ABS with EBD
- Isofix child seat mount
- Vehicle stability control with hill start assist
- All seatbelts (3-point ELR)
- Central locking
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Adjustable headrest for all passengers
- Second-row centre armrest with cup holder (8- seater)
- Paddle shifters and cruise control
- Push start/stop with a smart key
- Keyless entry
- Suzuki Connect which offers live vehicle tracking/share vehicle location/stolen vehicle alert and tracking/tow away alert/emergency call/breakdown notification and more
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha+
Only available in 7-seater configuration (28.42 lakh)
(In addition to the features offered in with the Zeta+ trim)
- 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Apple Carplay
- Tyre pressure indicator
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Rear seatbelt reminder warning
- 360-degree camera view
- Front parking sensors
- Reverse parking sensors
- Automatic day/night adjustable IRVM
- Rear window defogger
- Anti-theft security system
- Panoramic sunroof (sliding)
- Sunroof status
- Separate sunroof and sunblind controls
- Chrome finish door handles
- Wheel arch cladding
- Soft touch door trim (front)
- Leatherette seats
- Power tailgate
- Front ventilated seats
- Remote seat ventilation on/off
- 8-automatic climate control at the rear
Under the hood, the Invicto comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid system. The combined power output from the engine and electric motor stands at 184 bhp at 6000 rpm, whereas the engine torque stands at 188 Nm at 4400–5200 rpm. The electric motor offers 206 Nm. The powertrain is coupled to an e-CVT automatic transmission, and the company claims a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl.