Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Variants Explained

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, a name you have probably heard before, is the latest entrant in the MPV segment. The new flagship model is available in two trim levels: Zeta+ and Alpha+. These two trims are the top specs in the automaker's model variant lineup, and as previously said, the Invicto will only be offered in these trims. Also, the Invicto is the latest model from the Suzuki-Toyota partnership and is simply a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, but with some cosmetic tweaks and different colour schemes in the interior.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV will be available for purchase through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa chain of dealerships. As for the prices of the variants, the Zeta+ 7-seater and Zeta+ 8-seater are priced at Rs. 24.79 lakh and Rs. 24.84 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). For those looking for additional features and luxury, there is also the Alpha+ 7-seater variant, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the 8-seater configuration is only available in the Zeta+ variant. With its various seating options and price ranges, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto offers customers a choice that suits their preferences and budget.

Let's have a look at what is available in both variants.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta+

(Rs 24.79 lakh for the 7-Seater and Rs 24.84 lakh for the 8-Seater)

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple Carplay and Android Auto

Rearview camera

Dual front airbags (driver and front passenger)

Front side and curtain airbags

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

ABS with EBD

Isofix child seat mount

Vehicle stability control with hill start assist

All seatbelts (3-point ELR)

Central locking

Front and rear disc brakes

Adjustable headrest for all passengers

Second-row centre armrest with cup holder (8- seater)

Paddle shifters and cruise control

Push start/stop with a smart key

Keyless entry

Suzuki Connect which offers live vehicle tracking/share vehicle location/stolen vehicle alert and tracking/tow away alert/emergency call/breakdown notification and more

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha+

Only available in 7-seater configuration (28.42 lakh)

(In addition to the features offered in with the Zeta+ trim)

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple Carplay

Tyre pressure indicator

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rear seatbelt reminder warning

360-degree camera view

Front parking sensors

Reverse parking sensors

Automatic day/night adjustable IRVM

Rear window defogger

Anti-theft security system

Panoramic sunroof (sliding)

Sunroof status

Separate sunroof and sunblind controls

Chrome finish door handles

Wheel arch cladding

Soft touch door trim (front)

Leatherette seats

Power tailgate

Front ventilated seats

Remote seat ventilation on/off

8-automatic climate control at the rear

Under the hood, the Invicto comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid system. The combined power output from the engine and electric motor stands at 184 bhp at 6000 rpm, whereas the engine torque stands at 188 Nm at 4400–5200 rpm. The electric motor offers 206 Nm. The powertrain is coupled to an e-CVT automatic transmission, and the company claims a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl.