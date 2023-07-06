Maruti Suzuki Fronx Exports Commence; First Shipments Headed To Latin America, Middle East

  • Home
The brand has already shipped the first batch of 556 vehicles to sail from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav ports to foreign markets
Highlights
  • The Fronx will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
  • The crossover is priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 12.97 lakh.
  • The Fronx is available with two petrol engine options.

Maruti Suzuki has begun exporting its latest crossover, the Fronx to foreign markets. In a statement, the brand said it has already shipped the first batch of 556 units of the Fronx, which will be delivered from the Mundhra, Mumbai and Pipavav ports to destinations in Latin America, Middle East and Africa. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price Reveal Triggered Buyer Shift From 1.0L Turbo To 1.2L Engine

 

The Fronx is based on hugely successful Baleno

 

The Fronx is the brand’s latest crossover based on the Baleno hatchback. The car is available with two petrol engine options – the 88.5 bhp 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated K-series engine, and the 99 bhp 1.0-litre ‘Boosterjet’ turbo-petrol. Prices for the 1.2-litre version of the Fronx range from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 9.27 lakh, while prices for the Boosterjet variants start at Rs 9.72 lakh and top out at Rs 12.97 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched At Rs 7.46 Lakh; Available With Two Engine Options

 

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans. Aligned to Government of India’s efforts towards Make in India, we are focussed to lead the export of cars manufactured in India. With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets. The customers of Fronx in India can feel good that their much-loved vehicle will also become the choice of customers globally.”

Trending Now