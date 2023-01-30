Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What Sets Its Design Apart From Others?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the newest addition to the homegrown carmaker’s stable, and it’s been making waves ever since its debut at the Auto Expo 2023. According to C V Raman, CTO, of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the brief given to the design team at the company was that the new sub-four-metre SUV should stand out in the crowd with a unique design that sets it apart from others. With an Rs. 900 crore investment and a three-year period, Maruti Suzuki finally showcased the Fronx SUV in January 2023 to a tremendous response, with a market launch slated for March 2023. Having said that, a select few media persons were invited by the company to their R&D facility in Gurugram, Haryana, to take a closer at the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and understand its design philosophy.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the upcoming Fronx will introduce a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment with a fresh design, premium interior, tech-laden cabin, and powerful engine options. But what really stands out about the car is not what’s on the inside but instead, the exterior that has made us quite excited with the direction Maruti has taken for its upcoming SUV. The officials also promised that going forward, Maruti Suzuki cars will follow the global design language and bring out good-looking cars that can compete with not just domestic products but also global products.

C V Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The key point was that for a package on the Heartect platform, we had to create an all-new SUV. And traditionally we have different types of SUVs determined by what they are determined by a high hood line, as well as the front & rear fascia being more upright. So, I think that stance is very important for an SUV. Therefore, the angle of inclination on the A-pillar and on the backdoor glass gives a different type of shape to the vehicle. Traditionally, if you see cars like the Brezza, the angle of inclination is towards the outside while the Grand Vitara is a little towards the inside. And here we have tried to move it a little bit, you know more about the A-pillar incline, but the rear glass is totally more inclined.”

Let’s start with the exterior of the car. The styling of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is quite striking, with its bold lines and angular shapes. It carries the aggressive stance quite well while the aerodynamic shape helps make it look not just attractive but also sporty. A set of sharp headlamps, a muscular hood, and a large grille gives a powerful impression as well as presents an athletic silhouette with its strong curves, and use of bold lines. The front and rear bumper designs are pretty different from other Maruti Suzuki cars, accentuated by the side skirts that look quite dynamic in flesh. The rear bumper has a sleek and aggressive look, which gives the car a sporty stance while maintaining a premium appeal. And that premium quotient is continued with 6 single-tone colour options and 3 dual-tone colours that guarantee a unique prospect for the buyers. The exterior of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is enhanced using chrome accents on the front and rear bumpers, giving the car a luxurious feel.

Maruti Suzuki ensured that with the classy-looking exterior, even the interior of the Fronx matched expectations and went for an aesthetically rich cabin. It is quite spacious and designed keeping in mind the high level of comfort that our market is accustomed to now. The seats are quite comfortable and offer good support while the dashboard and centre console are designed to be aesthetically pleasing. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is also equipped with some impressive features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. The car also has a dual-zone climate control system that helps keep the interior temperature consistent and comfortable.

The Fronx is built on the 5th generation Heartect platform, and to improve it durability and strength of the body from other Maruti cars, there’s the utilisation of 40 per cent high tensile material to improve the overall body rigidity, as well as the torsional rigidity. This, along with a slew of safety features ensures that the passengers inside the Fronx are always secured. Additionally, the Fronx compact SUV is equipped with 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD & brake assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among other high-end safety features.

Lastly, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by an all-new 1.0L K-series Boosterjet engine with Smart Hybrid technology available with the choice of 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Then there is also the 1.2L K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine which offers idle start/stop technology and transmission options of 5-speed manual and AGS.

Overall, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx promises to be a great choice for those looking for a car that stands out from the crowd. Its unique design and impressive features make it an attractive option for those who value style and performance. Its affordability and fuel economy also makes it a great choice for those who are looking for an affordable car with plenty of features.