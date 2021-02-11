Maruti Suzuki Production Down By 10 Per Cent In January 2021

The year 2020 was a challenging one, particularly for the automobile industry as the entire sector was majorly impacted because of the pandemic. As Covid cases are decreasing, we are gradually moving towards normalcy. Unlike the previous year, the overall momentum is positive as the automotive sector is gradually coming back on tracks. After announcing sales numbers for the last month, Maruti Suzuki has revealed production figures for the month of January. The country's leading carmaker has recorded a decline in production of around 10 per cent in January 2021.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Nexa Registers 1.3 Million Unit Sales In Five Years​

Production of compact vehicles witnessed a marginal decline of 19.2 per cent

The Indo-Japanese carmaker said its total production stood at 1,60,975 units against 179,103 units in the same month last year. The total number of passenger vehicles manufactured last month were 1,56,439 units in comparison to 1,76,598 units in the corresponding month last year, seeing a drop of 11.4 per cent. Maruti manufactured 1,55,127 units in December 2020 as against 1,60,975 units, witnessing a month-on-month (MoM) growth of 3.7 per cent.

Production of mini hatchbacks including Alto and S-Presso in January 2021 saw a drop of 19.3 per cent at 27,665 units as compared to 34,288 units manufactured in the same month last year. Furthermore, the production of compact vehicles - WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno and the Glanza also witnessed a drop of 19.2 per cent with 86,282 units manufactured in January as against 106,803 units produced a year ago. However, production of the Ciaz compact sedan saw a growth of 89 per cent at 1,524 units as compared to 806 units manufactured in January 2020.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Has Sold 4 Million Pre-Owned Vehicles In India In 19 Years​

The production of Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCV went up by 81 per cent

Coming to the utility vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki recorded a production increase of 45.5 per cent at 29,199 units compared to 20,062 units manufactured in the same month last year. Maruti sells models like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 under utility segment. Production of the Eeco van decreased by 19.6 per cent at 11,769 units as compared to 14,639 units. The production of Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCV went up by 81 per cent at 4,536 units as compared to 2,505 units that were manufactured in the same month a year ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.