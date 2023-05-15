Matter Aera E-Motorcycle Buyers To Get A Discount of Rs 5,000

Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Matter is all set to begin bookings for its Aera electric motorcycle on May 17. The online pre-booking will open on the start-up's website, as well as on Flipkart, for customers in 25 districts across the country. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer stated the motorcycle will be offered with a discount of Rs 5,000 for the first 9,999 buyers, bringing its effective ex-showroom starting price down to Rs 1.39 lakh. For the subsequent 20,000 customers, the discount will drop to Rs 2,500.

Upon launch, the Matter Aera will be available in four variants and get features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen LCD instrument cluster, park assist, gear indicator, and navigation. The motorcycle will be powered by a liquid-cooled, 5 kWh battery that is said to enable a range of 125 km. The range-topping 6000 variant will have a larger, 6 kWh battery and up to 150 km real range, but won't be available for purchase before Diwali this year. The powertrain churns out a peak 13.4 bhp. A unique feature of the Aera is its HyperShift 4-speed manual transmission, making it the only manual-equipped electric two-wheeler on the market.

The Aera is available at an introductory starting price of Rs. 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 5000 variant, along with Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 5000+ variant. The motorcycle will come with a warranty of three years for its battery pack, along with free roadside assistance for three years. The brand is slated to open its first experience centre in Ahmedabad by next month, and plans to open almost 100 dealerships across the country by the end of the year.