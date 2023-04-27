Matter Aera Can Now Be Pre-Booked On Flipkart

Matter, an Ahmedabad-based tech EV startup, has announced its collaboration with e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, in order to pre-book its motorbike, Aera. The goal of the collaboration is to provide a convenient and unique experience when pre-booking a vehicle while availing of special offers. Through Flipkart’s extensive reach, customer insights, and online marketplace experience, Matter will be able to offer its customers a seamless buying experience with Matter Aera.

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO of Matter, said, "Matter aspires to make electric vehicles accessible across demographics and regions. In the era of smartphones and the internet, e-commerce provides uniform reach across the stratum, and this is where our collaboration with Flipkart will extend the reach to a broader audience, helping them to access and adopt the new-age mobility and sustainable technology that is set to create a better future leading into the 22nd century.

Bharat Kumar BS, Director, Category Head Electronics Devices & Automobiles, Flipkart, said, "As a homegrown marketplace, Flipkart has been at the forefront of fuelling innovation and fulfilling customers' evolving needs, and the launch of Matter Aera, India’s first geared electric motorcycle, is a step in that direction. We are excited that our customers across 25 districts across India, covering over 2000 pin codes, will be able to pre-book and eventually buy the Matter Aera motorcycle on Flipkart while having access to the special offers and benefits.

Matter is the first company to introduce an electric-geared bike in India. The battery unit on the Matter Aera comes with 10 kW of motor power that is mated to a Hypershift 4-speed manual transmission. It also features an integrated intelligent thermal management system that manages to keep things cool while they flow through the motor, battery, and motor controller.