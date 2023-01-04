MG 4 Electric Hatchback Teased Ahead Of Auto Expo 2023 Debut

MG Motor India has released a new teaser announcing the India debut of its new electric hatchback, the MG 4, at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The electric vehicle will be showcased at MG India’s stall at the India Expo Mart from January 11 onwards. MG 4 electric hatchback has already been introduced in the global markets and the company is now bringing it to India to gauge consumer reactions. Other models on display at the MG stall include MG Air City EV and the new 2023 Hector.

The EV is built on the company’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) battery architecture. It is the first model to be based on this new platform, and it measures 4,287mm in length, 1,836mm in width, 1,506mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,705mm. Visually the MG 4 comes with a crossover-esque design featuring bold styling, LED lighting, sporty alloys and sharp character lines.

The cabin of the MG 4 will feature an uncluttered design with clean horizontal lines with floating displays. At the centre the EV features 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, while the digital instrument cluster is a 7-inch screen. There is also a compact centre console sticking out of the dashboard that features a rotary dial and a wireless charging pad. Features include ventilated seats 360-degree camera, ADAS and more.

The MG 4 EV made its global debut last year in July 2022 and it will come equipped with a 51-kWh battery developing 168 bhp powertrain, or a 64-kWh battery pack churning 202 bhp, powering the rear wheels with the ability to go from 0-100 kmph sprint in under 8 seconds and a top speed of 160 kmph. Reports suggest the MG4 EV will also be offered with all-wheel drive options with even more stronger battery packs. As far as range is concerned, the MG4 EV offers a WTLP-claimed 350 km and 450 km on a single charge depending on the battery pack.