MG Astor Compact SUV: Advanced Driver Assistance System Explained

MG Motor India brought Autonomous Level 1 technology to its Gloster flagship SUV. Now the brand is ready to take things a notch higher with the Astor compact SUV. The company on Thursday dropped the first glimpse of its upcoming compact SUV that will go on sale in the next few weeks now. The Chinese-owned British carmaker also unveiled a personal AI assistant and Autonomous Level 2 technology, to be featured in the Astor. It will be the brand's first model to feature Level 2 autonomous technology along with a bunch of systems under the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company says it aims to sharpen its auto-tech focus by building on the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP).

The MG Astor SUV will be the brand's first model to feature Level 2 ADAS technology.

The Astor SUV will come equipped with Autonomous Level 2 powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). It includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA) and Speed Assist System amongst others. The automaker says these functions have been optimised for Indian traffic conditions. It can significantly improve driving safety and comfort.

MG partnered with Star Design in the US for the design of the new Astor AI personal assistant.

Do note, the MG Gloster SUV with Level 1 ADAS technology gets features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Parking Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The Adaptive Cruise Control automatically adjusts the car's speed to keep a pre-set distance between it and the front vehicle. As for Forward Collision Warning, the system detects a potential collision with a vehicle ahead and immediately alerts the driver. The Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system is designed to apply vehicle brakes immediately to avoid collision or crash with another vehicle. In the case of Automatic Emergency Braking - Pedestrian, the system alerts the driver upon detecting a pedestrian in the vehicle's path. The system applies automatic brakes to avoid a crash if the driver fails to act.

The new MG Astor SUV will come with an updated i-Smart hub infotainment system

ADAS Level 2 brings three levels of lane functionalities. The first one is Lane Departure Warning (LDW) designed to warn the driver when the vehicle begins to move out of its lane without giving an indicator. The second function is Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) that is developed to avoid unintended lane departures. The third function is Lane Keep Assist (LKA) that ensures the driver is in the centre of the lane, once activated.

Another interesting feature of the MG Astor is the Speed Assist System (SAS). The system gets three functionalities - Speed Warning, Intelligent Mode and Manual Mode. In Speed Warning Mode, the system will read the speed sign on the road and accordingly will alert the driver with a maximum speed limit. In Intelligent mode, the system will gradually reduce the speed of the car as per the speed signage, thereby enhancing safety.

The onboard Rear Drive Assist feature gets three functions - Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Blind Spot Detection. The system warns the driver if a vehicle approaches from either side when in reverse. The second function assists the driver in changing lanes safely and immediately alerts the driver for vehicles approaching from the rear. The third function basically issues a warning of a vehicle in the driver's blind spot.

The MG Gloster is the brand's feature-loaded SUV that gets Autonomous Level 1 technology

The MG Astor will be the fourth product from the brand in India that is expected to be launched in the coming months. The carmaker says the name 'Astor' is derived from Raytheon Sentinel, a Bombardier Global Express modified for the Royal Air Force (RAF), UK. The upcoming SUV is essentially the petrol-powered version of the MG ZS EV. It is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid 141 bhp petrol mill. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and an optional CVT.