MG Comet To Be Launched On April 26

MG Motor India has confirmed the launch date of its latest compact electric car, the Comet, to be on April 26. The Comet was recently showcased in India by the manufacturer and is based on the Wuling Air which is sold in the Chinese markets. The launch will see the reveal of many of the car’s features including details of its powertrain. The car is the second EV from the brand to launch in India after the ZS EV. The EV will be manufactured in the company’s plant in Halol, Gujarat.

The Comet was finally showcased last week by MG after teasing it multiple times over the past few months. The car features a boxy tall boy design with a 3-door layout. The interiors of the car feature a twin-screen setup, one for the central console and the other for the driver’s display. The setup will come with connected car features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The car is expected to be priced from Rs. 10 to 12 lakh

While official powertrain details have not been revealed by the manufacturer yet, we can speculate that it will share its unit with the Wuling Air, which comes with two battery pack options, a 17.3 kWh and a 26.7 kWh LFP pack, that both offer the same power output of 40 bhp. However, the 17.3 kWh version can travel 200 km on a single charge, while the larger battery is capable of offering a range of 300 km.

Its closest rivals in terms of pricing will be the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.