MG Motor India To Launch A New Electric Vehicle By 2023

MG Motor India took a bold step when it decided to introduce an electric vehicle into the Indian market. Now , we say bold because, it was the company's second launch in our market after the Hector and the ZS EV with minor updates was launched today. The MG ZS EV has been attracting decent volumes and the Chinese-owned British carmaker sold over 1300 units last year. That said, MG Motor sees better potential at a lower price bracket. The company is evaluating the prospects of a smaller electric vehicle, which can be retailed at under the ₹ 20 lakh price point.

The MG ZS EV has received a minor upgrade.

Speaking with carandbike, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, "Whatever response we have seen overall across the MG portfolio and especially for EVs, gives us confidence that you know people are ready for more experiments and it's a question of right supply. In EV also, though our experiment has come out very well and it's helping us in the brand image and other things what you've wanted. It's helping us to educate people on sustainability. But it also tells you, if suppose your piece point comes down below ₹ 20 lakh then you'll have a better market. Like the Tata Nexon is doing well. They are selling 300-400 units a month, because there price point is about ₹ 15 - 16 lakh. So you know if we can bring down the price point below that mark, I think we can sell more volumes and can spread the movement faster. That's the area which is of interest to us, we're looking at that, which EV we can bring in but we're committed that we'll bring a new EV in the next two years."

The new MG EV will likely be a Tata Nexon EV rival.

So as we said, the company is still evaluating the viable model for our market but has promised that there will be one in a couple of years and we hope to bring you more details on it soon. For now, we have the 2021 MH ZS EV on sale which has been updated with the new i-Smart 2.0 connected car tech and more ground clearance at 205 mm.

