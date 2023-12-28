Login

MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging

Under the partnership MG EV owners will now be able to find Zeon Electric EV chargers via the MyMG app or the vehicle's infotainment system and avail of special benefits on charging.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 28, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Currently MG has over 12,000 chargers
  • Zeon EV charger locations will be integrated into MyMG app
  • Zeon has network of over 300 AC and DC fast chargers

MG Motor India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zeon Electric Private Limited toward fortifying its EV charging infrastructure. This is the MG's 6th charging point operator (CPO) with the carmaker currently having a  network of around 12,000 EV chargers across the country.
 

Under the partnership, Zeon’s charging station locations will be integrated into the MyMG App and the i-Smart infotainment systems allowing users easy access to the charging facilities. Zeon Electric has a network of more than 300 AC and DC chargers. The partnership will also be looking to sure up the EV charging infrastructure at important locations, on highways and at MG dealerships in several states including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
 

Zeon Electric becomes MG India's sixth EV charging point operator.

 

The company in a statement said that the MG customers will receive exclusive benefits for utilising the Zeon kiosks for charging. 
 

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said “This strategic alliance with Zeon Electric underscores our dedication to sustainable mobility and our commitment to delivering a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience for our customers. Our meaningful industry associations and partnerships, including this substantive collaboration with Zeon, underscores our steadfast focus on building a charging infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners, providing them with convenient, efficient, and reliable charging solutions.”
 

Presently, MG Motor offers two electric cars in India, the MG ZS EV, and the diminutive Comet EV. The Comet EV is priced between Rs. 7.98 lakh and Rs. 10.63 lakh while prices for the ZS EV range Rs 22.88 lakh up to Rs 26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# MG electric car# MG Electric Car# MG Motor India# MG Motors# MG india# Zeon# Zeon Electric
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
8.4
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 55,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 6.35 L
₹ 14,222/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 6,553 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
9.4
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 5,302 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 21,277/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 55,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
₹ 6.95 L
₹ 14,695/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Glanza
9.0
0
10
2022 Toyota Glanza
  • 10,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 20,617/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Renault Kiger
2022 Renault Kiger
  • 1,801 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 18,502/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 38,072 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
₹ 34,715/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos
7.9
0
10
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 15,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 14.95 L
₹ 31,616/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.8
0
10
2018 Honda City
  • 51,643 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Duster
7.4
0
10
2017 Renault Duster
  • 73,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 6.85 L
₹ 15,342/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular MG Models

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV

₹ 8.63 - 10.63 Lakh

MG Hector
MG Hector

₹ 15 - 22.32 Lakh

MG Gloster
MG Gloster

₹ 32.6 - 43.08 Lakh

MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV

₹ 22.88 - 26 Lakh

MG Astor
MG Astor

₹ 10.31 - 18.69 Lakh

MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus

₹ 17.5 - 23.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-19630 second ago

According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.

Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9509 second ago

The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month

Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-6532 second ago

The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.

Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 minutes ago

Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall

Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.

Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)

Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx Electric Scooter Unveiled, Promises 100 Km Of Range
Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx Electric Scooter Unveiled, Promises 100 Km Of Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge

2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.

New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The latest spy shots of the new-generation Kia Carnival hint at its imminent arrival in 2024

Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung

MG Motor India Extends Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
MG Motor India Extends Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

16 days ago

MG Motor is offering an extension for roadside assistance, warranty and more expiring between December 1 and 31, 2023

MG Motor India Announces Price Hike For All Models From January 2024 Onwards
MG Motor India Announces Price Hike For All Models From January 2024 Onwards
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The price hike is in relation to increased commodity prices and the rising costs attributed to inflation

Auto Sales November 2023: MG Motor India Registers 4,154 Units Of Sales
Auto Sales November 2023: MG Motor India Registers 4,154 Units Of Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

26 days ago

The brand has witnessed a dip in sales of 18 per cent when compared to sales from the previous month.

JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

27 days ago

SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved