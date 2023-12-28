MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 28, 2023
- Currently MG has over 12,000 chargers
- Zeon EV charger locations will be integrated into MyMG app
- Zeon has network of over 300 AC and DC fast chargers
MG Motor India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zeon Electric Private Limited toward fortifying its EV charging infrastructure. This is the MG's 6th charging point operator (CPO) with the carmaker currently having a network of around 12,000 EV chargers across the country.
Under the partnership, Zeon’s charging station locations will be integrated into the MyMG App and the i-Smart infotainment systems allowing users easy access to the charging facilities. Zeon Electric has a network of more than 300 AC and DC chargers. The partnership will also be looking to sure up the EV charging infrastructure at important locations, on highways and at MG dealerships in several states including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
Zeon Electric becomes MG India's sixth EV charging point operator.
The company in a statement said that the MG customers will receive exclusive benefits for utilising the Zeon kiosks for charging.
Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said “This strategic alliance with Zeon Electric underscores our dedication to sustainable mobility and our commitment to delivering a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience for our customers. Our meaningful industry associations and partnerships, including this substantive collaboration with Zeon, underscores our steadfast focus on building a charging infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners, providing them with convenient, efficient, and reliable charging solutions.”
Presently, MG Motor offers two electric cars in India, the MG ZS EV, and the diminutive Comet EV. The Comet EV is priced between Rs. 7.98 lakh and Rs. 10.63 lakh while prices for the ZS EV range Rs 22.88 lakh up to Rs 26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 55,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 6,553 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 5,302 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 55,000 km
- Petrol
- AMT
- 10,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 1,801 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 38,072 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 15,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 51,643 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 73,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
Popular MG Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19630 second ago
According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.
-9509 second ago
The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month
-6532 second ago
The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.
12 minutes ago
Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall
32 minutes ago
It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.
This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)
The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge
Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.
2 hours ago
The latest spy shots of the new-generation Kia Carnival hint at its imminent arrival in 2024
18 hours ago
The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.
13 days ago
Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung
16 days ago
MG Motor is offering an extension for roadside assistance, warranty and more expiring between December 1 and 31, 2023
22 days ago
The price hike is in relation to increased commodity prices and the rising costs attributed to inflation
26 days ago
The brand has witnessed a dip in sales of 18 per cent when compared to sales from the previous month.
27 days ago
SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.