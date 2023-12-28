MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging

MG Motor India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zeon Electric Private Limited toward fortifying its EV charging infrastructure. This is the MG's 6th charging point operator (CPO) with the carmaker currently having a network of around 12,000 EV chargers across the country.



Under the partnership, Zeon’s charging station locations will be integrated into the MyMG App and the i-Smart infotainment systems allowing users easy access to the charging facilities. Zeon Electric has a network of more than 300 AC and DC chargers. The partnership will also be looking to sure up the EV charging infrastructure at important locations, on highways and at MG dealerships in several states including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.



Zeon Electric becomes MG India's sixth EV charging point operator.

The company in a statement said that the MG customers will receive exclusive benefits for utilising the Zeon kiosks for charging.



Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said “This strategic alliance with Zeon Electric underscores our dedication to sustainable mobility and our commitment to delivering a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience for our customers. Our meaningful industry associations and partnerships, including this substantive collaboration with Zeon, underscores our steadfast focus on building a charging infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners, providing them with convenient, efficient, and reliable charging solutions.”



Presently, MG Motor offers two electric cars in India, the MG ZS EV, and the diminutive Comet EV. The Comet EV is priced between Rs. 7.98 lakh and Rs. 10.63 lakh while prices for the ZS EV range Rs 22.88 lakh up to Rs 26 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).



Written by: RONIT AGARWAL



