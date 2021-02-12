MG Motor India's New Compact SUV To Arrive Later This Year

The new MG SUV will be the most affordable offering from the company in India

Morris Garages India will be launching a new compact SUV in India this year. Slated to be positioned below the MG Hector, the new SUV will be the most affordable offering from the company in India. Speaking to carandbike post the launch of the new Continuously Variable Transmission or CVT automatic version for the Hector, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said that company will be launching the new SUV "later this year". However, as of now, there is no confirmation on whether it will be a sub-compact SUV or not.

We first came to know about the upcoming entry-level MG SUV back in April 2020, when Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India exclusively told us about the company's plan to launch the SUV in 2021. Considering the SUV will be positioned below the Hector, we cannot rule out the possibility of it being a subcompact SUV with a starting price of under ₹ 10 lakh.

Details about the new SUV are scarce, although, we know that it will come with an ICE or internal combustion engine. To match up with competition like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra TUV300, the company could offer the new SUV in both petrol and diesel options, however, nothing is concrete yet.

Right now, Morris Garages India offers three models as part of its line-up - the MG Hector SUV, the all-electric ZS EV, and the premium, full-size SUV MG Gloster. In 2021 we'll be seeing at least two new launches from the company, the new entry-level compact SUV, and the ICE-powered ZS petrol SUV.

