Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 61/2 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.89 Lakh

Moto Morini, backed by Adishwar Auto Ride, which also sells Benelli and Keeway branded models, has launched the Seiemmezzo 61/2 range in India.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
11-Oct-22 05:16 PM IST
Highlights
  • Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Six and a Half range launched in India
  • Prices start at Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Two models on sale - Scrambler and Retro Street

Moto Morini announced the prices of its Seiemmezzo 61/2 range in India. There are two models under the Seimmezzo range, the Scrambler and the Retro Street. Prices for the motorcycles start at Rs. 6.89 lakh and go up to Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). There are a total of three variants each, for Scrambler and Retro Street. The motorcycles are one of the two models on sale from Moto Morini, the other model being the X-Cape mid-size ADVs. 

Seiemmezzo 61/2 Retro Street

 

Also Read: Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Six and a Half Scrambler First Ride Review 

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Six and a Half Retro Street Prices

Matte Grey 

Rs. 6,89,000

Mstelize White

Rs. 6,99,000

Milano Red

Rs. 6,99,000

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Six and a Half Scrambler Prices

Indigo Blue

Rs. 6,99,000

Matte Green

Rs. 7,10,000

Graphite Black

Rs. 7,10,000

Speaking about the association, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Adishwar Auto Ride India PVT. LTD said, “We are delighted by the response pouring in for the motorcycles. Moto Morini products are emblematic of Made in Italy excellence and prestige, which promotes superior quality and a unique riding experience. The brand has a great potential in the superbike segment and I am certain that we will soon see XCape and Seiemmezzo models on the Indian roads.” 

Seiemmezzo 61/2 Scrambler

 

Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape Adventure Motorcycle Range Launched In India

Based on the same 649 cc engine platform as the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 adventure bike, the Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street offer a distinctive scrambler-styled package. The Scrambler of course, is designed for both off-road use and everyday riding while the Retro Street, as the name suggests, is primarily meant for road use and is styled more like a cafe racer but without a fairing. Both motorcycles get an attractive neo-retro design. 

Both motorcycles get a 649 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 55 bhp at 8,250 rpm along with 54 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Other features on the motorcycles include Brembo brakes, dual-channel ABS from Bosch, Pirelli tyres, KYB suspension, a 5-inch TFT screen and an LED projector headlight with DRLs.

