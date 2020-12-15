New Cars and Bikes in India
My Triumph System Now Available On Triumph Street Triple RS, Tiger 800

The My Triumph Connectivity System offers turn-by-turn navigation, integrated GoPro control system, as well as music and phone operation.

Highlights

  • My Triumph Connectivity System offers integrated GoPro controls
  • My Triumph App allows route planning, navigation and ride status sharing
  • My Triumph Connectivity System also allows phone and music operation

From December 21, 2020, owners of previous model year Triumph Street Triple RS and Triumph Tiger 800 models will be able to upgrade to My Triumph Connectivity System. Retrofitting the My Triumph Connectivity System, owners of the Street Triple RS, as well as Tiger 800 will be able to access several unique features, with accessibility straight from the handlebar and through the TFT screen instrument console. The system offers Triumph's turn-by-turn navigation system, built with Google, integrated GoPro control system, music and phone operation, as well as bike status monitoring.

Also Read: Triumph Launches My Triumph Connectivity System In India

The My Triumph Connectivity System also offers live navigation, route planning and more

The retrofit option of the My Triumph Connectivity system will be available for Triumph Street Triple RS for model years 2017-2019, and Triumph Tiger 800 for model years 2018-2019, equipped with TFT instruments. The My Triumph Connectivity System is facilitated by an accessory fitted My Triumph Connectivity module, which connects with the My Triumph app, and in turn allows the user to wirelessly connect to the Triumph motorcycle via Bluetooth.

The My Triumph app is free to download on both iOS and Android app stores, and allows easy route set up, with access to hundreds of millions of Google points of interest and reliable location aware search suggestions. In addition, the what3words functionality can be used to navigate to an exact 3 metre square location anywhere in the world. The what3words technology has divided the world into 3 metre squares and given each one a unique what3words address, made up of three words from the dictionary.

Also Read: Triumph Introduces New TFT Connectivity System

The My Triumph Connectivity System was introduced first on the Triumph Scrambler 1200

The turn-by-turn navigation instructions are presented on the TFT instrument console with voice guidance available through a Bluetooth headset if connected. The integrated motorcycle GoPro control system allows the rider to access and control key GoPro functions from the motorcycle's TFT instruments and left-hand switch cube. Phone functions can also be accessed through the left-hand switch cube, such as make and receive calls, see SMS messages, and control music. Clear notifications from the phone are displayed on the TFT screen, and audio transmitted through a Bluetooth headset.

The My Triumph Connectivity System also lets users access a dedicated My Garage feature, which presents key information about the motorcycle, including odometer, average fuel consumption, and time/distance to service. The My Triumph Connectivity System first made its debut on the Triumph Scrambler 1200.

