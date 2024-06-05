New BMW 1-Series Unveiled; Gets All-New Design, Mild-Hybrid Tech

BMW has unveiled the latest version of its entry-level model, the 1 Series hatchback in global markets. The latest iteration of the 1-Series gets an all-new design, along with an all-new interior, more in line with newer offerings from the brand. The other big change is the incorporation of mild-hybrid tech on the 120 and 120d variants. It will be manufactured at the German automaker’s Leipzig plant and is slated to go on sale in the foreign market by October 2024.

The new 1-Series gets an all-new design and is now longer by 42 mm

Visually, the new 1-Series gets a fresh design, with sleeker-looking headlamps that now sit higher up than before. Other changes up front include a smaller version of the kidney grille, followed by a longer and flatter bonnet. The car’s silhouette mostly remains unchanged, aside from the fact that the car is now visibly longer, thanks to a 42 mm increase in length. The rear end also gets new taillamps along with an all-new bumper.

The cabin features a driver-focused 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment system

Inside, the 1-Series gets a totally revamped cabin layout, headlined by a driver-focused 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment system, merged into one unit. The displays run the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect function. Other changes include a redesigned dashboard, with a new design for the air vents along with a reimagined centre console that consists of a new gear selector. BMW seems to be the latest manufacturer to adopt the leather-free policy and claims to have equipped the car with leather-free upholstery.

The latest version of the hatchback also gets a range of new features as standard now which include BMW Driving Assistant, automatic air conditioning, alarm system, electrically folding exterior mirrors and BMW Live Cockpit Plus.

The BMW 1-Series is offered with four powertrain options in total

On the powertrain front, the 1-Series is offered with four engines in total- a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (296 bhp, 400 Nm) in the M135, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (154 bhp, 240 Nm) in the 120 variant, a and a 2.0-litre diesel engine (148 bhp, 360 Nm) in the 120d, along with a non-hybrid derivative of the same engine in the 118d, with the same power figures. BMW seems to have dropped the ‘i’ suffix from its petrol variants for this car. Out of these engines, the 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines receive 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. All engines come mated to a 7-speed Steptronic transmission.

BMW India previously retailed the second generation of the 1-Series hatchback in India before discontinuing it due to poor sales. The car’s main rival in India back in the day was the Mercedes-Benz A-class. It’s unclear at the moment if the automaker plans to bring the new generation 1-series to Indian shores or not.