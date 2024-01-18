Login

New BMW 5 Series Sedan Achieves Top Safety Ratings Globally

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan has received top marks for safety from Euro NCAP, IIHS in the USA, and KNCAP in South Korea
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 18, 2024

Story
  • Awarded 5-star rating by Euro NCAP.
  • The 5 Series also won the ‘Safest Car of the Year’ title at the Korea’s KNCAP assessment.
  • Won "Safest Car of the Year" title at KNCAP with highest safety score.

The newly introduced BMW 5 Series sedan has achieved top safety ratings from three major independent testing agencies – Euro NCAP, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the USA and the Korea New Car Assessment Program (KNCAP).  

 

Euro NCAP awarded the latest 5 Series its highest 5-star rating, praising both its standard active safety systems and passive protection capabilities. Driver assistance features like frontal crash prevention were noted to be among the best-in-class, providing reliable functionality. Furthermore, BMW’s continually advanced integrated safety concept focusing on occupant protection through resilient body structures and precisely designed deformation zones also scored points.

 

Also Read: BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars


 

In the USA, the IIHS gave the 5 Series sedan its Top Safety Pick+ designation, representing the institute’s highest safety award. The standard front crash prevention system was particularly impressive, earning top ratings in both day and night testing. The Plus designation was enabled by the car’s lighting systems meeting the requisite criteria. The vehicle passed all IIHS collision evaluations as well, validating the effectiveness of BMW’s safety cell design and restraint systems.

 

Also ReadBMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold

 

The 5 Series also had the best performance at Korea’s KNCAP assessment, winning the coveted ‘Safest Car of the Year’ title which is reserved for the vehicle scoring the highest points that year. It achieved near-perfect points for passive safety while driver assistance systems like pedestrian and cyclist auto emergency braking also scored maximum ratings according to testers.

 

