New Toyota Alphard And Vellfire MPVs Revealed; Offered with 2WD Hybrid Powertrain For First Time

Toyota has unveiled the new Alphard and Vellfire for global markets. Based on the TNGA-K platform – the same as the Camry, the new Alphard and Vellfire get a heavily updated design over the outgoing model along with an all-new cabin and more tech on board. The models also gain greater individuality with model-specific variants and powertrains as compared to the outgoing models.

The Alphard (pictured here) gets an oversized segmented grille while the Vellfire (top) gets a large horizontal slat grille. DRL patterns are also unique to the two models.

Starting with the exterior, as seen in the leaked images, the Toyota pair feature an oversized grille up front though with enough changes to stand out from the other. The Alphard gets a segmented finish to the grille while the Vellfire features a grille with horizontal slats. The slim headlamps are shared, though the two MPVs get different designs of LED daytime running lamps. The Alphard gets two rows of segmented DRLs, while the Vellfire gets a simpler bar under the main headlight.

The Vellfire (left) gets a light-bar element and U-shaped detailing in the tail-lamps; Alphard gets segmented LED elements in the tail-lamps.

Down the flanks, there is little to set the two models apart with both sharing identical proportions. Move to the rear and the two vans are set apart by the rear bumper and the unique tail-lamp designs. The Alphard gets more conventional units with segment LED detailing while the Vellfire features a lightbar running between the units and U-shaped LED detailing. The Vellfire also gets a new range-topping variant letting owners to black out all the chrome and polished metal detailing for a subdued look.

Cabin design in both MPVs is identical with a large central touchscreen, minimal switches and a digital instrument cluster.

The cabin design, however, is nearly identical with both getting a large, freestanding central touchscreen, minimalist layout and digital instrument cluster. Toyota says it has redesigned the seats to improve occupant comfort as well as extract 5mm more space in the middle and 10mm more space in the third rows. Both MPVs get the option of individual second-row chairs with a range of adjustments and a rising ottoman in the Executive Lounge package. The Alphard adds to this with individual removable tablets in the central armrests for each seat to control various in-car functions.

(L-R: Alphard, Vellfire): Both MPVs are offered with the executive lounge package.

Both MPVs also feature a new overhead console that houses ambient lighting as well as controls for the air-con and power windows as well as the rear air-con vents. For increased convenience, Toyota says that both the Alphard and Vellfire now come with a standard fit electrically operated footstep. Equipped on both rear doors, it extends out of the vehicle when the doors are opened for easier ingress and egress. Other unique comfort features include individual operation of the sun-shade for the moon roof for the left and right rear passengers as well as pull-down sunshades on the windows – a first for the MPVs.

Alphard Executive Lounge also gets removable tablets in the second row for in-car functions.

Moving under the skin, both MPVs sit on the latest TNGA-K platform which is claimed to be 50 per cent stiffer than that of the outgoing models. Both MPVs also get an updated suspension set-up with MacPherson struts up front and double wishbones at the rear. Toyota says that both MPVs feature bespoke states of tuning for the suspension as well.

Coming to the powertrains, both MPVs are offered with petrol and hybrid powertrains, though there are some firsts. The Vellfire for the first time is offered with a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive layouts. Additionally, both models for the first time are available with two-wheel drive hybrid powertrains aside from the E-Four all-wheel drive layout. The hybrid powertrain is the familiar 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with either a single or two electric motors (one driving the rear wheels). The Alphard is also available with the 2.5-litre petrol engine without the hybrid powertrain. Toyota has also confirmed both MPVs will get plug-in hybrid powertrains going forward.

Alphard also gets a dedicated assisted mobility variant where the middle row seat can swivel and be lowered out of the rear doors.

Toyota also unveiled an assisted mobility derivative of the new Alphard, named the Welcab. The MPV features middle-row seats that can swivel outwards as well as be extended and lowered out of the vehicle for easy ingress and egress.

The new Alphard and Vellfire will go into production at Toyota’s Inabe plant in Japan, with plans to roll out 8,500 units a month cumulatively. The Alphard will account for about 70 per cent of total production with the Vellfire making up the rest.

Expect Toyota to roll out the new Vellfire in India sometime in 2024. Toyota launched the current Vellfire in India in 2020 with the MPV currently priced at Rs 96.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV in India is offered only with the hybrid powertrain pairing a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a pair of electric motors - one driving the rear axle.