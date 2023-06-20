New Toyota Land Cruiser Teased In Europe; Could Be New-Gen Prado

Toyota has teased a new Land Cruiser for the European market, just days after revealing that the nameplate would be returning to the United States. Toyota has sold the Land Cruiser in most European markets though unlike in markets such as Australia and the Middle East where the full-sized model is sold, it has been the smaller Land Cruiser Prado just with the Prado name dropped. This could mean that Toyota could be readying an all-new generation of the smaller Land Cruiser for a global debut in the coming months. The teaser itself is as vague as possible with the brand sharing a GIF of several retro Toyota Land Cruiser badges.

The Land Cruiser Prado, a well-received model in Europe, needs an update as it has been around since 2009 with only updates and facelifts in markets to keep the model fresh. Toyota’s sister firm Lexus recently unveiled the all-new GX in the US, a model that was the sister model to the Prado in its previous generation. This also hints at the fact that a new Land Cruiser Prado could indeed be debuting soon.

The new-gen Prado could be the sister model to the new GX.

As with the new GX, the new Prado could also sit on a derivative of the larger Land Cruiser 300’s ladder-frame platform. The design too could feature some family resemblance to the Toyota’s flagship with the current gen-model also having shared some stylistic similarities.

Coming to the engine line-up, new Prado could be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines though a hybrid option could also be on the cards.

Expect the new Land Cruiser to be revealed in the coming months.



Written by Aayan Sonsurkar