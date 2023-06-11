Toyota Expands Electrified Vehicle Development in the U.S with New Battery Lab at Michigan R&D Headquarters

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. has announced its plans to invest approximately $50 million in the construction of a new laboratory facility at its North American R&D headquarters in York Township, Michigan. The purpose of this new facility is to evaluate batteries for electric and electrified vehicles in North America. The Michigan battery lab will play a crucial role in ensuring that Toyota's batteries meet the specific requirements of North American customers. It will focus on confirming the performance, quality, and durability of automotive batteries manufactured by the brand. Operations at the new lab are expected to commence in 2025.

Also Read: Liquid Hydrogen-Fueled GR Corolla Set to Race in Super Taikyu Fuji 24h

According to Shinichi Yasui, the Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) Research and Development, this investment highlights Toyota's shift towards electrification. The company aims to better serve its customers' needs, including those of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, which will soon be producing a newly announced three-row, battery-electric SUV. The new battery lab will also collaborate with other North American suppliers to incorporate locally-produced battery parts and materials. This initiative supports Toyota's multi-pathway approach to reducing carbon emissions through various vehicle offerings, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, fuel cell, and battery-electric models. The lab's activities will extend beyond battery development. It will encompass evaluations of Level 2 and Level 3 charging, as well as connectivity to power sources and infrastructure. Toyota's R&D campuses in York Township and Ann Arbor will upgrade their chassis dynamometers to accommodate comprehensive evaluations of full-battery electric vehicles.

Jordan Choby, the Group Vice President of Powertrain at TMNA R&D, emphasized the significance of local infrastructure and technology development as North American production for electrification increases. The new facility will provide opportunities for experimentation and the pursuit of emerging technologies and business needs. In addition to its primary role in battery evaluation, the lab's engineers will explore new battery configurations for future Toyota products. Their research may contribute to the development of new electrified vehicle architectures. Toyota remains open to expanding the lab's capabilities to further support the needs of the battery and battery-electric vehicle ecosystem. Furthermore, Toyota has enrolled the new facility in DTE Energy's MIGreenPower program. Through this voluntary renewable energy program, starting in 2026, all of Toyota's Research and Development operations in Michigan will attribute 100% of their electricity use to renewable energy projects. Michigan Governor Whitmer praised Toyota's investment, highlighting the state's leadership in shaping the future of mobility. The new laboratory facility is expected to create high-skilled, well-paying jobs in Saline, Michigan while supporting efforts to enhance the range and performance of electric vehicles.

Also Read: Toyota Debuts the 2024 Tacoma With Hybrid Powertrains And A Whole Host Of Updates

Toyota is recognized as a pioneer in electrified vehicles, having already placed over 23 million hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fuel cell electric, and battery-electric vehicles on global roads. Presently, the company offers the most extensive range of 22 electrified vehicle options in the United States, encompassing both the Toyota and Lexus brands. By 2025, Toyota plans to have an electrified option available for every model in its global Toyota and Lexus line-up. Over the past two years, Toyota has invested more than $8 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations, primarily to support its electrification efforts. Globally, the company plans to invest over $70 billion in vehicle electrification by 2030.