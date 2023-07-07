One Of Only Three 1945 Aston Martin DB2/4 “Indiana” Spider Up For Auction

One of the 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Spider will head to auction at the Gooding & Company London auction on 1 September. This classic car was crafted by Bertone for Stanley "Wacky" Arnolt, a Chicago-based industrialist and car fanatic. Known as the DB2/4 "Indiana" Spider, this one-of-a-kind Aston was custom-built as Arnolt's personal car and styled by Franco Scaglione, the man behind Alfa Romeo's 33 Stradale.

1945 Aston Martin DB2/4 made appearances at Concours d'Elegance shows in the 1970s and 1980s. The vehicle later went to a Swiss Aston Martin collector, who treated the Indiana Spider to a Concours-style restoration, where it was resprayed in its original light metallic blue finish. The fascia is colour-matched to the bodywork, and the interior has been trimmed in cream leather with blue carpeting and wire wheels. Since then, the car received a Mention of Honor at the 2009 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, among several other accolades.

Expected to sell for a price of 1.5 to 2.3 million dollars

There is a story behind this Bertone-bodied Aston. In 1951 when Arnolt partnered with the design house to build several custom-bodied vehicles. As a distributor of British marques, Arnolt decided to market Bertone-designed British vehicles under the Arnolt name. During the 1950s, he created the Arnolt-MG, Arnolt-Bristol, and even an Arnolt-Bentley. Despite the British underpinnings and Italian styling, Arnolt reportedly sold these cars as American vehicles. However, when he decided to create the Arnolt-Aston, the businessman completed just three cars before Aston Martin intervened and put a stop to it. In total, Arnolt commissioned seven Bertone-designed cars with an Aston Martin badge, but only three are considered to be Arnolt-Astons. This is one of them and the only Spider.

Only three of the Aston Martin DB2 are known to be in existance

As expected, collectors are keen to acquire this Aston Martin, Arnlot Aston 1945 DB2/4 Indiana Spider is estimated to sell for $1,525,000 (INR 12,51,03,756) to $2,300,000 (INR 18,86,81,075). You could buy nearly 10 examples of the new Aston Martin DB12 for the same amount. The Arnolt-Aston will hit the auction block on September 1 at Hampton Court Palace in London. Before then, the purveyors of classic cars will offer a collection for sale at its Pebble Beach auction. Vehicles on offer include a '66 Ferrari 275 GTB, a '65 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible, and a '58 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.