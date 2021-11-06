Petrol, Diesel Prices Fall Further After BJP-Ruled States Lower Fuel Taxes

Domestic fuel rates have been further lowered in BJP-ruled states and Union Territories, as they match the central government's decision to cut excise duty by reducing local sales tax (VAT) rates. Petrol prices have come down by up to Rs. 8.7 a litre while diesel rates have been slashed by Rs. 9.52 a litre. Bringing a big relief for consumers across the country, the government of India announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel on the occasion of Diwali. The excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs. 5 a litre while diesel sees a price cut of Rs. 10 a litre. This announcement was matched by 22 states and Union Territories reducing VAT rates in different proportions.

The Centre's decision to reduce excise duty on fuel was matched by 22 states and Union Territories reducing VAT rates in different proportions.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across six major metros on November 6, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 103.97 Rs. 86.67 Mumbai Rs. 109.98 Rs. 94.14 Chennai Rs. 101.40 Rs. 91.43 Kolkata Rs. 104.67 Rs. 89.79 Bengaluru Rs. 100.58 Rs. 85.01 Hyderabad Rs. 108.20 Rs. 94.62

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are priced at Rs. 103.97 a litre and Rs. 86.67 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs. 109.98 a litre and Rs. 94.14 a litre, respectively. Consumers in Chennai will now have to pay Rs. 101.40 a litre for petrol, while diesel is priced at Rs. 91.43 a litre. Petrol and diesel rates in Kolkata now stand at Rs. 104.67 a litre and Rs. 89.79 a litre. In Bengaluru, petrol now costs Rs. 100.58 a litre, and diesel is priced at Rs. 85.01 a litre. In Hyderabad, petrol is being retailed at Rs. 108.20 a litre while diesel is available at Rs. 94.62 a litre.

Fuel rates continue to remain the most expensive in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan. Consumers will now have to pay Rs. 116.34 a litre for petrol and Rs. 100.53 a litre for diesel. In Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur and Rewa districts, petrol is now retailing at Rs. 110.12 per litre and Rs. 109.71 a litre, respectively. Diesel rates in these districts have come down to Rs. 93.53 a litre and 93.16 a litre, respectively. In Bhopal, fuel rates have been reduced to Rs. 107.23 a litre and Rs. 90.87 a litre, respectively.

The states that extended additional Value-Added Tax benefits are Karnataka, Puducherry, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh. Karnataka saw a price cut of Rs. 8.62 a litre due to Value-Added Tax reduction while diesel rates came down by Rs. 9.40. In Madhya Pradesh, consumers received an additional relief of Rs. 6.89 price and Rs. 6.96 on petrol and diesel, respectively. According to the price chart, petrol and diesel price reduction in the national capital Delhi was Rs. 6.07 per litre and Rs. 11.75 a litre, respectively.