Planning To Buy A Used TVS Apache RTR 200 4V? Here Are The Pros And Cons

At the time of its launch, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was the company's flagship motorcycle, until the RR 310 came along. But the Apache RTR 200 4V has been a successful model for the company and has been given regular updates over the years. Over the years, it has proven to be a decent motorcycle for daily commutes and TVS ran a one make race championship on the RTR 200 4V as well. And straight off the bat, if you do get a good used model of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, we will suggest you go for it. Nonetheless, here are a few pros and cons of buying a used TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Pros

The 197.75 cc engine is refined and offers decent performance. The bottom-end and mid-range is strong, which means that you have that shove when you want to overtake slower moving vehicles in the city. Quality and fit & finish of the motorcycle are good. The first models, launched in 2016, came with a decent list of features as well. Spare parts are easily available. Service and maintenance costs are not very expensive. Many used models available in the market.

Cons