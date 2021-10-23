Planning To Buy The New Maruti Suzuki Ignis? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is one of the popular compact hatchbacks currently sold in the market. With an average monthly sale of about 3500 units, it's not the best-selling Maruti Suzuki hatchback, but still contributes to the Nexa sales numbers. Earlier in February 2020, the company launched a mid-life facelift of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which came will the updated BS6 engine. If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift, here are few pros and cons you should be looking at.

Also Read: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Top 5 Highlights

Pros

Quirky Looks: The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a bit quirky but the car certainly stands apart compared to the other hatchbacks in the segment. And we think that's a good thing. The car also comes with a single unit design that houses the four-slot grille and the larger headlamps with projector likes and U-shaped LED DRLs. It also gets faux silver skid plates, black alloys, LED taillamps, roof rails and flared wheel arches. Vibrant Body colours: The Ignis is offered in a wide array of colours which include six single-tone colours, including Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue, which were introduced with the facelifted model. The company also offers three dual-tone colour options with the Zeta and Alfa variants. The layout of the dashboard stays the same as before. No changes in the cabin either. Ease Of Driving: The profile of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is quite simple and straight which comes to its advantage while driving in city traffic conditions of parking in tight spots. Safety: The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has a 3-star safety rating from Global NCAP. In terms of safety features, Maruti offers ISOFIX seats, seatbelt pre-tensioners, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard. The top-spec Alpha models also get a reverse parking camera with guiding lines. Peppy Engine: Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets the BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, four-cylinder VVT petrol engine from the Swift and Baleno that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the AMT gearbox is optional. The engine is quite peppy to drive.

Cons